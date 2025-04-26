





Friday April 25, 2025

A Multi-Mission ELM-2084 Multi-Mission system of Israeli manufacturing is seen on a mobile platform in a location of the uncommon desert. The radar, developed by Israels Elta Systems, is able to follow more than 1,000 targets simultaneously and provides fire control advice for Iron Dome and Davids Sling defense systems. Satellite imagery suggests that a similar system may have been deployed near Bosaso, Somalia, in an alleged military arrangement. (File photo: ELTA systems) The authorities of Puntland Mogadishu (Hol) refused to comment on the allegations that the United Arab Emirates installed radar equipment manufactured by Israeli in the port city of Bosaso, deepening concerns about clandestine security operations and the climbing of tensions with the federal government of Somalia. Controversy intensified after Middle East eye And open source intelligence analysts pointed out the presence of a multi-Missions radar ELM-2084 of Israeli manufacturing near Bosaso airport, next to the Bosaso air base operated by the United Arab Emirates. The satellite imagery dated March 5 has captured a structure compatible with a mobile radar unit with coordinates 11 ° 16'16.5 “N 49 ° 06'28.3” E, although independent verification remains pending. When they were contacted about allegations, Puntland's Minister of State for the Presidency, Abdifatah Abdinuur, diverted questions by sending satirical images to mock the Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, rather than publishing an official response. Familiar sources with the case told Hol that the president of Puntland said that Abdullahi Deni authorized the Radar installation without consulting the federal government of Somalia or the Puntland Parliament. “It was a secret matter. Even senior officials from the cabinet were not informed,“” said a source with direct knowledge of the arrangement. The ELM-2084 radar, developed by Elta Systems of Israel, can follow more than 1,000 air and land targets up to 470 kilometers and serves as a basic sensor for iron defense systems and defense of Sling in Israel. Its deployment, if confirmed, would considerably extend the surveillance capacities compared to one of the most frequented maritime corridors in the world, increasing the strategic footprint of the United Arab Emirates in the region. The suspicions were still fed by information that the Colombian forces was sent via Bosaso airport for redeployment in Sudan without involvement or authorization of the federal authorities. A satellite image dated March 5 captured a military aircraft parked at the airport, strengthening concerns concerning non -disclosed military activities linked to the foreign powers. Food more suspicions, public traffic data and regional sources indicate that water may have used Bosaso airport to provide weapons, ammunition and combatants, including Colombian mercenaries with Sudan rapid support forces (RSF), a paramilitary group accused of war crimes in the in progress. Somali federal authorities have been excluded from the supervision of these operations. The federal officials of Mogadishu have largely left silent, distrustful of endangering military and financial support for the critical Emirati used in the fight against Al-Shabaab. Earlier this month, Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi confirmed that Mogadishu had officially protested the supply of presidential style protocol to the leader of the Somaliland Irro Abdirahman, a decision considered to be undermining the sovereignty of Somalia. The presence of the United Arab Emirates in Puntland has deep roots. Since 2017, Abu Dhabi has operated the Bosaso air base under a maritime security agreement, forming Puntland forces to fight against hacking. Direct investments of the Emirates, including port agreements by the world DP World, based in Dubai, have often bypassed federal channels, exacerbating friction with the central government of Somalia. Locally, water operations have triggered demonstrations between the Bosaso fishermen's communities, which accuse the emiratic forces of restricting access to coastal waters. Analysts warn that adding a high power monitoring system could further ignite local grievances if they were perceived as priority with foreign strategic interests compared to Somali needs. President Deni, long considered an ally of Abu Dhabi, seeks water support for potential during the presidential election in 2026 of Somalia, according to regional sources. Salim said Salim, executive director of the Sidra Institute in Puntland, said that the Puntland administration’s refusal to combat radar allegations lends credibility to concerns about unauthorized foreign military activities. “This silence suggests that the affirmations are true,“” He said.

