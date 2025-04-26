Donald Trump reacts to initiate negotiation allegations concerning his administration





President Donald Trump said on Friday that he could not exclude the possibility that members of his administration shared initiate information on pricing policies and commercial negotiations with Wall Street traders, saying to journalists: “I can get involved in me, that's all I can get involved”.

Speaking aboard the Air Force One, Trump stressed that he hires “honorable people” but recognized: “I have thousands of people who work for me, but I cannot imagine anyone to do that.”

President Donald Trump speaks to the media while leaving the White House to go to Rome, the White House, Washington, DC, Friday April 25, 2025. President Donald Trump speaks to the media while leaving the White House to go to Rome, the White House, Washington, DC, Friday, April 25, 2025.

His comments came in response to criticism by certain Democrats that administration officials had provided non -public updates to traders and financial leaders in the middle of the market turbulence triggered by the steep Trump prices – and pricing breaks – on American imports. Before announcing his price break on April 9, Trump posted on Truth Social that it was the perfect time to buy.

What to know

Last week, Kevin Hassett, the best economic adviser in the White House, rejected the suggestions that there could have been an initiate in connection with President Trump's decision to suspend his reciprocal rates.

Before Trump's announcement that he would arouse his reciprocal prices on all except China for 90 days, which allows a time for negotiations, the S&P 500, the Nasdaq composite index and the industrial average of Dow Jones were down several percent, having lost billions of dollars of value.

Investors have planned a recession due to the Trump trade war, and a huge world sale enlivened. But Trump's break sent a shares again, increasing several percent while investors returned to the news, adding previous losses.

On April 9, the S&P 500 alone closed 9.5%, marking one of its stronger performance in years. He had already dropped by more than 10% when Trump announced his prices.

“It's time to buy !!!” Trump posted on Truth Social Hours before announcing that he had stopped his reciprocal prices.

In addition, Democrats are calling for a survey on the purchase of actions by the republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during the recent market drop following the announcement by President Donald Trump radical world prices on April 2.

While the members of the Congress are authorized to buy and sell actions, their knowledge of political developments has often raised concerns about the possibility of initiate crimes.

Representative Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California and former lecturer of the Chamber, faced negotiation allegations on initiate information during her stay at Congress, especially after her husband Paul Pelosi has made $ 5.3 million reduction on alphabet options before a chamber panel was considered an antitrust action against the parental company of Google in 2022.

Former President Joe Biden has also approved the prohibition on congress’s share exchanges during the last months of his administration.

What people say

Kevin Hassett told Maria Bartiromo de Fox Business last week: “There was no initiate merchant in the White House. But I can say that when there are big movements in the markets, there are people in town who are investigating and ensuring that nothing funny was happening.

Spencer Hakimian, the founder of Tolou Capital Management, noted on X, that “the Nasdaq call volume increased a few minutes before the announcement of the 90 -day price break. Not a good look”.

Senator Adam Schiff, a Democrat in California, said in his video on Wednesday: “Listen, it is a president who negotiates his own meter piece, even if he is president, his children negotiate their own cryptocurrency. Was burnt down?”

What happens next

Democrats are still pressure on an investigation and say they plan to do investigations in the coming days and weeks.

The reports by the Associated Press contributed to this story.

Update: 04/25/25, 14:49 pm and: This article has been updated with additional information and remarks.

Update: 04/25/25, 3:13 pm and: The title of this article has been updated for more clarity.

