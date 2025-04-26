



Mel Kiper is hardly the biggest name of the Sanders Corner Shemer.

Donald Trump himself castigated teams for transmitting Sanders to the first round of the NFL draft in 2025 in a social article on Truth on Friday in which the commander-in-chief congratulated his father, the great deion Sanders of football, and called the owners of the NFL who have passed the perspective.

What is the problem with the owners of the NFL, are they stupid? He wrote. Deion Sanders was a great university football player and was even larger in the NFL. He is also a very good coach, streetwise and intelligent! Consequently, SheDer, his quarter-Arrière son, has phenomenal genes and is ready for greatness. He should be chosen immediately by a team that wants to win. Good luck sheDer, and say hello to your wonderful father!

The old quarter-back of the Colorado Sheder Sanders Buffaloes looks during a ceremony to remove his jersey before the black and golden spring match. Getty Images for the president of ONIT, Donald Trump, speaks with Air Force One journalists. AP

Sanders falling from the first round was the biggest story of the Night 1 of the draft, after being planned to be a choice among the first five at a given moment, with Kiper d'Espn praising him throughout the broadcast.

Instead, teams like the Giants and Steelers are both linked to the Colorado quarter-Arrière in different directions and Sanders entered the Draft table on Friday evening.

All eyes will be on Sanders when day 2 of the draft will start Friday evening to find out if a team will take it or if hell falls even lower.

Sanders had been under the microscope leading to the project and certain executives and coaches of the Anonymous NFL team had made comments on the quarter-Arrière which was impregnated and straight during team visits and interviews.

Deion, a temple of professional football fame, believed that his son had been so strongly examined because of his family name.

Sanders had organized a draft feast in Texas and the QB perspective remained optimistic when night ended and he addressed friends and family who had been there.

Olorado’s head coach Deion Sanders, on the left, spoke with the quarter Sheder Sanders (2) in the second half of a university football match in NCAA against the center of Florida. AP

We did not all expect that, of course, the QB said, via the video published online. But I have the impression, with God, everything is possible. Anything is possible. I do not have the impression that it happened for no reason. All this is, of course, fuel for fire. We all know that it shouldn't have happened.

