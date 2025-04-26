Keir Starmer made his debut on a “Prime Minister” brand fleece – in an echo of American political styles.

Sir Keir was photographed on the top during a visit to the aircraft carrier at the HMS Prince of Wales yesterday.

This is the first time since entering Downing Street last July that the Prime Minister is spotted in a garment displaying his status.

Although long favored in the United States – by JFK, George W Bush and more recently Donald Trump – British politicians have been cautious to adopt them.

In 2008, Gordon Brown refused to appropriate a personalized bombardier jacket offered to him as a gift from Mr. Bush during a trip to the United States.

However, Boris Johnsonwas has regularly imagined brand outfits, while Patel has put on a coat marked “secretary at home”.

Sir Keir was accompanied yesterday during his visit to the flagship carrier by the defense secretary John Healey, whose own fleece was marked “Secretary of State”.

The PM is mounted aboard the flagship aircraft carriers of the Royal Navy, it heads for Indo-Pacific.

The strike group will go to the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan and Australia during an eight-month trip, accompanied by escort ships of international allies.

Sir Keir has been shown F-35 jets aboard the carrier in Plymouth, Devon.

The Transporter Strike Group also includes destroyer HMS Dauntless and Frigate Hms Richmond as well as warships in Norway and Canada.

The deployment comes as US President Donald Trump pushes NATO allies to make more to provide their own defense.

The travel of the 3 billion carrier to Indo-Pacific also aims to demonstrate the commitment of the United Kingdom to the allies in the nervous region about the actions of China in relation to Taiwan and the disputed sea routes.

About 4,000 British soldiers from the Royal Navy, Army and Raf will join the Highmast operation, with allies from Spain and New Zealand who also complain to participate in the Norwegian and Canadian staff.

A contingent of 18 F-35B UK jets will join the carrier in the days that followed the departure, this number passing to 24 during the deployment.

The anti-sous-Marine Merlin MK2 helicopters of Merlin MK2 of the Rnas Culdrose and Merlin MK4 commando and Wildcat of Rnas Yeovilton, as well as T-150 Maloy and Puma Drones.