Trump prices: why America loses its trade war with China

In recent days, Donald Trump has been eager to conclude a trade agreement with China. The president said on Tuesday that Its 145% prices On Chinese imports will drop considerably in the near future.

Trump said his administration on Thursday already negotiated With China on trade, saying, they had a meeting this morning. Asked who had a meeting precisely, Trump told journalists, no matter who they are.

However, the same day, China denied existence Of these negotiations, claiming that any report on development in talks is baseless.

According to most accounts, China does not seem to need to come to the table. Chinese chiefs would believe that they can wait Trump. They are not attracted by its floating offers to relieve partial prices, but rather promote a total break on prices, as a condition to start negotiations on the commercial disputes of the two nations.

Chinese intransigence can surprise certain American observers (especially those of the White House). The Chinese economy was suffering from deflationDue to a collapse in its real estate sector. Manufacturing was one of the rare economic light points of nations. Now, up to 20 million Chinese workers are likely to lose their jobs due to a collapse of exports to the United States, according to an estimate of Goldman Sachs.

However, the Chinese government believes that it has it in this commercial struggle. And they are probably right. This could have disastrous implications for the Americas economy, if Trump cannot reconcile an almost total capitulation.

China has the advantage in its trade war with the United States for at least three reasons:

1. Chinas stuff is more precious than the money of the Americas

Donald prevails over trade policies are all rooted in a fundamental and fundamentally bad premise: if America manages a trade deficit with another country, then we actually subsidize this nation. After all, in this scenario, our trading partner receives more money from us than we collect.

Given this reality, the president assumed that America could easily win a trade war with China, which manages a large trade surplus with the United States. Trump stated the logic of his Position in 2018Tweeting, when a country (United States) loses several billion dollars on trade with practically all the countries with which it does business, the commercial wars are good and easy to win.

But it is a bad reasoning. Trade is not a zero -sum game in which sellers win and buyers lose.

It's easy to see on an individual level. Unless you have a snack farm or business, you probably manage a commercial deficit with your grocery store: each year, you sell about $ 0 of goods to your Costco or local Aldi, while buying hundreds (if not thousands) of dollars of foodstuffs. However, it does not follow that you lose hundreds of dollars on trade with your grocer each year, the money you give them secures survival products.

By Trumps Logic, American consumers could comfortably stop all exchanges with American grocery stores and therefore win a trade war with these grocers because buyers lose money on transactions with such retailers. However, money is only useful insofar as it can be exchanged for goods and services. Bread has more use for a hungry man than a portfolio full of $ 20.

Of course, trade between consumers and their local retailers is not perfectly similar to trade between America and China. But the idea prevails that buyers always have the upper hand more wrong when applied to the American-Chinese relationship. Your local Kroger needs to sell things to Americans to exist. The same is not true for China, which sells only about 15% from its exports to the United States.

Without a doubt, the prices prevail over the pain on an already faulty Chinese economy. But in the end, China needs our dollars less than what we need its property, minerals and industrial inputs.

Compensation for a decrease in consumer demand is a fairly simple task. Money is not technically difficult to generate: China can partially compensate for the impact of lost sales with Americans by helping its own people to spend more thanks to policies that discourage savings, increase wages and increase income redistribution. At the same time, China can work to increase its exports to the rest of the world (a task He is currently continuing).

On the other hand, it is not technically possible So that the United States quickly replaces what we gain from trade with China.

Beijing has sought to hammer this point in recent days suddenly stifling exports of minerals and magnets of rare land in the United States. These elements are essential for the manufacture of electronics, batteries, military drones and countless other essential products. And America cannot get many of these minerals from anywhere else, at least not the necessary scale.

According to an expert who spoke with The Washington Post, The development of a supply chain without China for all rare earths would take 10 to 15 years. Many American manufacturers will exhaust their stocks from these minerals in the coming months.

And the dependence of the Americas with regard to Chinese industry extends far beyond the elements. We also count on China to electronic,, pharmaceutical ingredients, And Myriad of other goods.

A government can increase the demand of consumer almost instantly by electronically depositing money in its citizens' bank accounts. On the other hand, there is no button that the United States can push to instantly replace the physical products that China provides us with.

2. The allies of the Americas have little interest in joining our trade war

Insofar as Trump has a strategy to win his trade war with China, this implies consuming allies of the Americas in the fight. The administration indicates that it aims to conclude trade agreements with the European Union, Japan and other friendly countries and then Approach China as a group. He also plans to ask his allies to reduce economic ties With China, as a condition for obtaining Trumps prices relief.

It is true that America and its allies have mutual economic grievances against China, which threatened the Western export industries by dumping The products below cost the global markets.

However, the allies of the Americas display little appetite for an economic confrontation with China. Bloomberg Thursday reported That Japan intends to repel any American effort to bring it into an economic block aligned against China, due to the importance of its commercial relationship with Beijing. Likewise, the European Commission said this week that he has no intention of decoupling China.

The reasons for this reluctance to break with China are not difficult to discern. Japan and the EU depend nevertheless on the Chinese exports of minerals and key goods than the United States. And at this point, they have little reason to believe that the United States is a more reliable trading partner than China. Beijing does not make war against European exporters to protest largely fictitious commercial barriers; Washington is. So why continue a narrower economic alignment with the United States to the detriment of commercial relations with China?

Trumps The diplomatic task is made all the more difficult by its failure to articulate a clear set of requests. It is not obvious precisely what the allies of the Americas are supposed to unite against China to achieve. Ostensible complaints prevail that the United States manages a trade deficit in goods with China. But it is difficult to conceive how such a deficit could be fully eliminated, given the structural characteristics of each nations economy and even more difficult to understand what interest in Europe or Japan would have to eliminate this deficit.

3. This trade war is less politically damaging to the PCC than the GOP

The last reason why the Chinese government has the upper hand in the Trumps trade war is that it will be faced with internal political pressure to yield.

This is due in part to the fact that the authoritarian government of China does not need to worry about the next elections. But this also reflects the fact that America is without ambiguity the aggressor of this fight. The prices prevail have been triggered by a particular Chinese action, even if they are partly inspired by authentic commercial offenses in Beijing in the past two decades.

Xi Jinping should therefore have little difficulty in persuading a large part of the Chinese public to blame Trump for any contraction in the export industries of their nations. In fact, the prices prevail help XI politically by allowing him to divert public dissatisfaction on economic conditions far from the Chinese Communist Party and to the United States.

For Trumps Party, on the other hand, his trade war already seems politically devastating. Public approval of Trumps' economic management fell to 37% Reuters-Ipsoss pollagingHis lowest note in this investigation. A Economist-YOUGOV The survey, on the other hand, shows that the Americans say that economic actions prevail over their injury personally more than they have helped by a 30 -point margin. And these results are consistent with those of other surveys.

Above all, the real economic effects of Trump's trade war with China have still felt barely. Manufacturers and retailers have been able to rely on their stocks of Chinese goods, delaying shortages and pricing peaks that a sustained trade war will produce. If Trump remains the course, it is likely that his approval drops much lower, endangering the fragile grip of the GOP in the room otherwise the Senate.