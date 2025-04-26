Imran is looking for the intervention of the best judges on prison “harassment” – Journal





Letter written by Salman Akram Raja to IHC, the chief judges of the SC indicate that the family has not authorized to meet ex-PMrequests hearing bonds of guarantee

Islamabad: The head of the PTI and former Prime Minister Imran Khan was subject to harassment in prison while his heads of family and party were not authorized to meet him despite the orders of the court, according to a letter written in his name to the best judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court of Islamabad (CIH).

The letter of nine pages, written by the secretary general of the PTI, Salman Akram Raja, said that the chief judge of Pakistan (CJP), Yahya Afridi and the acting chief of the IHC, Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar.

The letter stressed that Mr. Khan, the undisputed leader of the Pakistani nation, was in prison as a wrong strategy.

He said Pakistan faced the threat of external assault and that only Mr. Khan can link the whole nation, from Karachi to Khyber to a common goal.

Everything that was held between Mr. Khan and his freedom was decisions about his deposit requests and the suspension of convictions in a dozen cases, added the correspondence.

Raja also asked the IHC acting chief to repair various calls in cases involving Mr. Khan who are pending before the High Court.

With the exception of the Al-Qadir Trust case, the surety has already been granted to several of the co-accused in all other cases, the letter underlined.

Mr. Khan was entangled in more than two hundred frivolous affairs, and four of his five convictions since 2022 have been canceled or suspended on appeal, revealing the fragile foundations of the accusations against him.

However, Mr. Khans appealed in the Al-Qadir Trust case has not yet been heard by the court while other PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, have been imprisoned for more than 600 days without justification.

The PTI also asked the best arbitrators to take action to restore the decency, justice and the conviction that the inhabitants of Pakistan.

The letter allegedly alleged that Mr. Khan has faced implacable harassment in prison since March 20.

He was not allowed to meet his sisters and in the past three weeks, when his sister came to meet him in prison on Tuesday, roads leading to Adiala prison were blocked with trucks and other obstructions as well as police contingents several kilometers from the prison.

The IHC ordered the prison authorities to authorize Mr. Khans' meetings with his family, his lawyers and his party leaders on Tuesday and Thursday every week.

These obstructions and coercion, according to the letter, have been widely recorded and reported by the media.

The treatment granted to Mr. Khan in the prison continues to remain subject to the whims of the authorities, whatever they could be.

Despite the judicial orders, Mr. Khan was not authorized for weekly telephone conversations with his sons, added the letter.

He has only been authorized to speak with his sons twice in the past four months.

In addition, Mr. Khan is also not authorized to meet his wife, also incarcerated in Adiala prison, in accordance with the prison manual.

The letter allegedly alleged that the books brought to Mr. Khan by family and friends are not given to Mr. Khan for several weeks.

His access to two newspapers in accordance with the prison manual is interrupted several times as part of a harassment plan and sometimes, Mr. Khan had been subjected to long periods of solitary detention in his small cell.

Similarly, in the past two years, Mr. Khans' trial has been conducted in the prison premises and not before the open court.

Access to the ad hoc court installed in prison was provided to the family of Mr. Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, after the intervention of the IHC.

However, the general public is still unable to attend the trial.

The letter regretted that friends and political partners were not allowed to meet Mr. Khan even after the IHC order on March 24.

Although their names are included in the lists provided to the prison authorities, they were removed, detained and humiliated with force, according to the letter.

The conduct of the prison authorities reflected an assault on the legal system of Pakistan at the heart of obedience to judicial orders.

The letter concluded that the nation needs to believe in the decency of the state and the people must be assured that they count as human beings.

Posted in Dawn, April 26, 2025

