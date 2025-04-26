



After months of speculation on what, in particular, the White House had in mind to end the Russian war in Ukraine, the major strokes of the administration plan were highlighted this week. For those who can't wait to assess the proposal, it was the good news.

The bad news is that the plan is a unilateral absurdity. If Donald Trumps' approach was implemented, Russia could keep Ukrainian land that it has entered by force an extraordinary reward for having launched an uninsured invasion of its neighbor while Ukraine would be prohibited from joining NATO, cementing one of the main objectives of Moscow.

A NATO official, when he was asked for a reaction to the plan, replied, Putin wrote this for him?

A day later, a journalist asked the American president who concessions that Russia should make within the framework of the diplomatic process. Replied Trump, stopping war. Stop taking the whole country. Quite large concession.

Allows you to take stock. Under the privileged administrations to resolve the crisis, Russian officials can keep the parties of a foreign country which they have taken by force, while ensuring that their neighbor does not join the NATO alliance.

Ukrainian officials, on the other hand, can keep part of what remains of their own country, while receiving only waves security insurance from an ostensible ally which now seems to be aligned with Russia.

This, the world is supposed to believe, is a fair compromise. Within the framework of this agreement, Russia abandons nothing, except its ambition to acquire the entirety of a neighboring country by force, which is obviously not a concession by any healthy definition of speech.

A few days ago, Russia the country that the American president continues to claim is attached to peace has launched one of his most devastating bombardments in the major ukish cities since the start of the war. Shortly after, Trump published a pitiful message to his social media platform, saying that he was not satisfied with the last military offensive.

Vladimir, stop! The republican added.

It has generated a new series of coverage on Trump expressing rare disagreements with Moscow. But let's not forget recent history: since his second inaugural, Trump has made similar gestures several times, even threatening possible sanctions, and in each case, the American president has followed with nothing other than new awards for the Putin regime.

Those who are inclined to believe that Trump could finally be ready to respond to Putin with a stiff spine must remember a sentence that was often repeated in the Maddow team: look at what they do, not what they say.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/maddowblog/trump-identifies-russias-concession-proposed-white-house-peace-deal-rcna203005 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos