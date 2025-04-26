



A powerful earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck Istanbul on April 23, 2025, at 12:49 p.m. local time, sending residents in a panic while they run away. Fortunately, no death has been reported, but more than 200 people were injured, mainly by jumping from the height of fear of tremors. The earthquake, which lasted about 13 seconds, was felt in a large area, including the neighboring provinces and even to Izmir. Main to remember Extent : 6.2

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the Marmara Sea, about 40 kilometers southwest of Istanbul. He struck during a national holiday, which meant that many families were underway, contributing to chaos while people were rushing safe. The tremor was strongly felt in Istanbul, a city of 16 million, and caused a widespread panic, which led a lot to jumping balconies and windows in a desperate attempt to escape. Injuries and damage According to the office of the Governor of Istanbul, at least 151 people were injured due to jumps induced by panic. Fortunately, no death has been reported, and the only significant structural damage was to an abandoned building in the District of Fatih, which collapsed without hurting. Emergency services have received more than 6,000 calls, mainly for information and assistance. Distributes and response from the public After the initial earthquake, more than 50 aftershocks were recorded, with the highest measure of 5.9. The residents expressed their fears of potential earthquakes, recalling the devastating earthquake of 2023 which killed more than 50,000 people in southeast Turkey. Many have chosen to spend the night outside, to set up tents in parks and public spaces, fearing the replicas and safety of their homes. Government and emergency services Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan assured the public that emergency services actively evaluated the situation. Istanbul schools were closed for two days to provide safe spaces to those who are afraid to go home. The government highlighted the importance of preparation, in particular given the site of Istanbul on the main lines of flaw, which makes it sensitive to earthquakes. Historical context Istanbul has a long history of seismic activity, experts warning that a major earthquake is late. The last significant earthquake occurred in 1766 and the city has been on alert for years. Recent tremors have revived discussions on building safety and emergency preparation in a city where many structures are considered vulnerable. Conclusion While the earthquake of magnitude 6.2 has caused an important panic and injuries, the lack of death is a relief for residents who always recover from the trauma of previous earthquakes. The event serves as a brutal reminder of the vulnerability of Istanbul to seismic activity and the need for continuous preparation and an improvement in infrastructure.

