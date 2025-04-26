Jokowi Hoaks call the missing diploma, see the facts

Kompas.com – A download on social networks presents a story indicating that the former President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo said that his diploma was lost, even if he was bacterial showing him to the public.

This account circulated among the public spotlights of the accusations of false diploma of Jokowi which began to enter the trial.

The story is present in the form of a screenshot, which seems to come from the media Gelora News.

The community is certainly confronted with the Court can stop the noise due to the controversy of the fake diploma of Jokowi. However, poor information circulating on social networks linked to the Jokowi diploma must be straightened.

Because the capture of the article screen is known under the result of manipulation.

Original article on Gelora.com title “Panic before UGMM, there are reasons to miss diplomas, restrictions on guests to show the lawyer”.

In the original article, there is an explanation of the opinions of the former Minister of Youth and Sports Roy Suryo who assesses that there are irregularities in the Jokowi diploma. There is no Jokowi declaration in the article.

When traced in the search engine, there was no Jokowi statement that his diploma was missing.

Consult the results of the search in the following infographic:

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.

