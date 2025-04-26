The ATC issues non -framework arrest mandates for MPa Arbab Waseem, 4 others





Pakistan

Radio Peshawar Attack: ATC issues non -dummy arrest mandates for MPa Arbab Waseem, 4 others

The demonstrators set fire to Pakistan radio after the founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, was arrested on May 9

Posted on: Fri, April 25, 2025 18:54:58 pkt

Peshawar (Dunya News)-An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has issued non-reproducible arrest mandates for the PTI (parliamentarians) MPA Arbab Waseem as well as four co-accusions in the context of the violent attack on the Pakistan radio building during the May 9 demonstrations.

ATC judge Wali Mohammad Khan ordered the police to guarantee compliance with the court directives and produce the ongoing suspects before the court.

The case stems from generalized disorders which followed the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan last year, during which the demonstrators would have burned and vandalized public properties, including the premises of the radio-pakistan in Peshawar.

According to the accusation, the accused burnt down the building belonging to the state during demonstrations, causing significant damage. Arbab Waseem, as well as several others, were appointed to the FIR deposited by the police.

More to read: the leaders PTI among 17 charges in the May 9 case

The prosecutors informed the court that despite a repeated assignment, Arbab Waseem and four others had not appeared during the procedures of trial. Opinions had been issued several times, but the accused remained absent, which prompted the accusation of requesting his arrest to continue the case.

Following the arguments, the court issued non -reproducible mandates for the five suspects and ordered the police to arrest them and produce them at the next hearing. The court postponed the procedures on May 5.

';; Var i = math.floor (r_text.length * math.random ()); Document.write (R_Text[i]));

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/880595 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos