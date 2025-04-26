The American judge arrested while the repression of immigration degenerates | Donald Trump News





The United States Ministry of Justice alleges that judge Hannah Dugan refused to hand over a man that immigration agents came to arrest.

Federal agents arrested a Wisconsin judge to hinder immigration agents, degenerating tensions between President Donald Trumps the administration and the judiciary.

The director of the Federal Office of Investigations, Kash Patel, said on Friday that the judge had been arrested for allegedly helped a migrant undocumented to the federal agents.

In a criminal complaint, the United States Ministry of Justice alleged that Hannah Dugan, a County County Judge of Milwaukee, had refused to put the man back after the immigration agents presented him to arrest him in his courtyard on April 18 and that she tried to help him escape the arrest by allowing him to leave through a jury door.

Fortunately, our agents hunted the PERP [undocumented migrant] On foot and has been in detention since, but the obstruction of judges has created an increased danger to the public, said Patel.

The Ministry of Justice said that Dugan judge was visibly angry when immigration officials arrived to arrest Flores-Ruiz before his court, and qualified the absurd effort.

Dugan briefly appeared before a Milwaukee Federal Court to cope with accusations to hinder procedure and hide an individual to prevent arrest, according to files. She was released and should plead a plea on May 15. A crowd was formed outside the court, chanting the free judge now.

Dugan left the court through a side door after the hearing and was driven out in a black SUV, without comment.

Defenders of immigration and legal rights have declared that submission of civic spaces, such as the courts, to the implementation of immigration could increase hesitation among persons without legal status to participate in activities such as testimony before the courts on crimes.

No one is above the law, wrote the Attorney General Pam Bondi on social networks.

The Trump administration was locked in a growing confrontation with federal judges, because several have made decisions that limit its aggressive use of presidential power in immigration and other questions. State courts played a less important role in this dispute.

After announcing his announcement on social networks, Patel deleted the post, which he had made before the case against Dugan was sealed before the Federal Court. He then wrote another article on social networks on the case.

Director Patels Declaration shows that prevailing on the FBI is more concerned with the armament of federal police forces, punishing people without regular and intimidating procedure anyone who opposes these policies, that the search for justice, said the director of the County of Milwaukee, David Crowley, in a statement.

Trump launched a repression of radical immigration after taking office in January, and the Ministry of Justice ordered federal prosecutors to pursue criminal cases against local officials who interfere with effort.

Such resistance was widespread during the first term of Trumps 2017-2021.

Leon Fresco, an immigration lawyer, told Al Jazeera that the arrest of a judge in these circumstances was very rare.

This is only the second time that has happened, he said.

It will now be a question of conflict of laws. Does the state judge have a point that the ice threw the ability of the state judge to have hearings of the criminal court? Or does the ice have a point that the state judge was contradicting the ability of ICEs to engage in the application of immigration? He said.

