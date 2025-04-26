Politics
Muzani revealed the reason why prabowo utus jokowi at the funeral of Pope Francis
Jakarta, kompas.com – The Secretary General (Secretary General) of the Gérindra Party, Ahmad Muzani, revealed the reason for the President of the Republic of Indonesia PRABOWO SUBIANTO Sending the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to be present at Pope Funeral Francis Of VaticanRome, Italy.
The reason is because Pope Francis was a guest of the honor of Jokowi when he came to Indonesia in September 2024.
At that time, Jokowi has always been head of state.
“Pak Jokowi was the president at the time who met in person when Pope Francis visited Jakarta, then Pak Prabowo estimated that his level of the head of the State at the time,” Muzani, at the Parliament Complex, Jakarta, on Friday (25/25/2025).
Consequently, Prabowo sent Jokowi representing the funeral of Pope Francis with other ministers.
In addition to Jokowi, other delegates were the vice minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono, the former Minister of Transport Ignasius Jonan and the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai.
“This is why what was requested is Mr. Jokowi to assist and represent the government and the people and the Indonesian people of the Vatican, but accompanied by several other friends,” he said.
The visit of Pope Francis in Indonesia took place on September 3-6, 2024.
It was a historical moment in the relationship between the Vatican and the Sacred Indonesian throne.
When he was also asked why Prabowo had not sent the Indonesian minister of the Nasaruddin Umar religion, Muzani repeated his explanation.
“At that time, Pope Francis was a guest of the honor of President Jokowi,” said MPR RI.
He is known, Pope Francis died at the age of 88, Monday (04/21/2025).
The plan, Pope Francis will be buried on Saturday (04/26/2025) morning, local time, in Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome, Italy.
Prabowo also sent four envoys to attend Pope Francis funeral, namely Jokowi, Thomas Djiwandono, Jonan and Pigai. They arrived in Rome today.
“Special delegates from Mr. President Prabowo to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. On the basis of information last night, all had left and according to the calculation of time, he arrived in Rome,” said the Minister of the Prasetyo Hadi State, Friday 4/25/2025).
He said the messenger brought a personal letter from Prabowo to the Vatican government which contained condolences.
Thanks to the letter, Prabowo also hoped that the spirit which had been transmitted by Pope Francis, both to Catholics and humanity in the world, could be prosecuted.
“The partisanry with the weak, the poor, the defense of the oppressed, these values are the human values left by Pope Francis and we must continue,” said Prasetyo.
Sources
2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/25/17204321/muzani-ungkap-alasan-prabowo-utus-jokowi-ke-pemakaman-paus-fransiskus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
