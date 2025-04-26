The special delegates arrive in Rome, bring the Prabowo letter to the Vatican





Prasetyo Hadi, spokesperson for the President of the Republic of Indonesia, said that all the special envoys of President Prabowo Suubianto had arrived in Rome, Italy on Friday to attend the funeral of Sri Pope Francis at the Vatican, on Saturday (26/2025). The President's special envoy, Prasetyo, also continued to present condolences from the Indonesian government and the people, and brought a personal letter from the president of Prabowo suffered to the Vatican government. Information (which I received) last night, all had left, and on the basis of the calculation of time (theft), it had arrived in Rome, said that Prasetyo Hadi had answered questions from journalists when he was contacted in Jakarta on Friday (04/25/2025). Between. The four special envoys of the President of the Republic of Indonesia who are currently in Rome, namely Joko Widodo 7th President, Ignasius Jonan, the Minister of Finance of Natalius Pigai, and the Vice Minister of Finance of Thomas Djiwandono. Prasetyo continued that there was no special message, which was specifically entrusted to the four special delegates. The delegation that has left brought a personal letter from Mr. Prabowo suffered president to the Vatican government. Specific special messages do not exist other than the Indonesian government and all Indonesians, not only Catholics, certainly feel lost with the death of Pope Francis, said Prasetyo. He continued the President of the Republic of Indonesia hoping that the spirit transmitted by Pope Francis to Catholics and that all of humanity in the world could be prosecuted. The partisanry with the weak, the poor, the defense of the oppressed, these values ​​are the values ​​of humanity left by Pope Francis and we must continue, said Prasetyo. In the field of Santo Petrus, Vatican, Rome, Saturday, the funeral mass of Pope should take place at 10:00 am local time (3:00 p.m. WIB). Cardinal Giovanni Battista re president of Cardinal Council of the Holy Throne will lead the funeral mass which is also assisted by the Patriarch, the Cardinal, the Archbishop, the Bishop and the Imam around the world. The Eucharist will then be closed with Ultima Comendatio and Valedidictio, which marks the start of November, or nine days of mourning and mass for the peace of Pope Francis. From the Basilica of Santo Peter, the body of the late Pope Francis will be brought to the Basilica Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, Italy, to be buried according to the will of the highest chief of the Catholic Church. A certain number of heads of state confirmed their presence during the funeral ceremony of Pope Francis, notably the president of Donald Trump of the United States, French president of Emmanuel Macron, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union commission, Frank Walter Steinmeier German president, Olaf Scholz Kankelir Germany, Volodyr Zelenskyy Argentina and Inacio lula da da da. Pope Francis died at the age of 88, Monday (04/21/2025). (ant / kak / iSS)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suarasurabaya.net/kelanakota/2025/utusan-khusus-tiba-di-roma-bawa-surat-prabowo-untuk-vatikan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos