Whatever the PM Modi decision takes, we support it





Naidu invites Modi to visit Srisailam, thank you center for his support for AP The chief minister assured that the government of the State would take the necessary measures to implement these suggestions. The Prime Minister is expected to start RS 1 Lakh Core Worth Works. Consequently, the government of the State makes arrangements developed for the successful conduct of its visit. While thanking the Prime Minister for the acceptance of his invitation, Naidu also invited Modi to visit Srisailam as part of his tour in Andhra Pradesh. He also thanked the Prime Minister for his continuous support for APS development. He thanked Modi for supporting the Polavaram project and informed him of the current works. He expressed his gratitude for the support provided by the government of the Union for the Renaissance of Rinl (Visakhapatnam Steel Plant), sanctioning the new rail area and conservation of the Visakhapatnam division. He also thanked the Prime Minister for the sanction of the BPCL refinery and the petrochemical complex at AP and noted that the early finalization of the partnership with Aramco would be an additional advantage in the State. Naidu also expressed its thanks for the proactive support of the central government via NTPC and for the Japanese arcelormital steel plant. He expressed his specific thanks to the Prime Minister for Categorization SC, a long waiting request. Amaravati restarts. The construction of our Praja Rajadhani will soon resume, renewing hope and marking a historic stage in our states travels to a prosperous future. Today, on behalf of the inhabitants of Andhra Pradesh, I extended a warm invitation to Honble PM Shri @narendramod Ji to join us in Amaravati to commemorate this special moment and inaugurate a new development chapter. The honest PM also shared its visionary suggestions for our capital, and we will implement them to build a world class capital. During the meeting, I also informed him of the main development projects in AP and I thanked it for continuous support for the centers, Naidu posted on X.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/andhra-pradesh/2025/Apr/26/andhra-cm-naidu-whatever-decision-pm-modi-takes-we-stand-by-him The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos