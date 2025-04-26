Siddaramaiah makes fun of the Modis Vow to follow, to punish terrorists, calls Pahalgam Attack 'Central Intelligence Failure' | Bengaluru





Friday, the chief minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, criticized Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modis on a strong declaration on the punishment of officials of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, saying that such promises had been made in the past with little result. Karnataka Minister -in Karnataka Siddaramaiah summoned a special meeting of the state cabinet on Thursday. (PTI) Siddaramaiah recalled similar insurance made by Modi after the terrorist attack of Pulwama in 2019, which cost the lives of more than 40 soldiers. Even after this statement, 27 people were killed in Pahalgam by terrorists. He then said he would eliminate terrorism. What happened? The chief minister asked according to the PTI news agency. (Read also: the Minister of Karnataka Mb Patil is looking for centers to stimulate logistics infrastructure in the state)) His comments came in response to Modi's remark that India “would identify, track and punish” terrorists and their donors beyond their imagination after Pahalgam's attack. Taking the central intelligence failure incident Siddaramaiah questioned the preparation and responsibility of the government. The attack on April 22 in a tourist place near Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire left 26 dead, most of them, in what is described as the deadliest attack in the valley since Pulwama. Asked about the meeting of all the parties summoned to New Delhi on Thursday, Siddaramaiah said that he had no clear update on the discussions. There were a lot of people around me and I couldn't follow him correctly, he added. (Read also: Anirudh Ravichander causes Bengaluru concert tickets after the terrorist attack of Pahalgam)) Indian and Pakistani troops exchange shots Troops from India and Pakistan exchanged gunshots along the control line in the disputed cashmere, officials announced on Friday, just days after a deadly attack in the region triggered a global concern. The United Nations urged the two nuclear nations to exercise maximum restraint following the incident, which marked the deadliest civilian attack in cashmere in 25 years. Tensions between the two countries have increased sharply, New Delhi accusing Islamabad of supporting cross -border terrorism and of fueling the disorders in the Muslim majority. (With agency entries)

