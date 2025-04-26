Trkiye has enough capacity to manage international sporting events: President | Partners | Bélarus News | Biélorusian news | Bélarus today | News in Bélarus | News from Minsk





Istanbul, April 25 (Belta – Anadolu) – Trkiye has more than enough capacity to manage all kinds of international sporting events, including the Olympic Games, the President of Nations said on Thursday. This statement is possible thanks to the work and projects “that we have brought to our country in the past 23 years,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan, referring to his time as head of the country, speaking during the opening ceremony of an UEFA office in Istanbul. “We took Trkiye to a very different league in terms of sporting investments. We have opened new sports facilities according to the needs of our provinces. “We have increased the total number of sports facilities from 1,575 to 4,470,” he noted. He stressed that they largely approached the country's gaps in sports infrastructure. Stressing that UEFA opens a representative office in Trkiye for the first time after London and Brussels, Erdogan said that through this office, his country will establish more contacts with UEFA for the development of Turkish football and would undertake joint projects together. Declaring that the representative office will also facilitate the faster communication and coordination of UEFA with the regional federations, he added: “I believe that the representative office will play an important role in the various football events that we will host in the years to come.” After the opening ceremony, Erdogan received the president of UEFA, Aleksander Ceferin. The Turkish Minister for Young people and Sports Osman Askin Bak and a presidential adviser on foreign policy and security Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the reception. The Istanbul office of the European director of football director will play an active role in the preparations for the European football championship of UEFA 2032, which will be co-organized by Trkiye and Italy. Istanbul has already hosted many major UEFA events, notably the 2005 final of the UEFA Champions League, the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final and the UEFA 2023 Champions League final. Follow us on:





