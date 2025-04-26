India remembers Pope Francis as a compassion light | National Catholic Register

The Indian, religious and political leaders, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shared reflections on Pope Francis after his death on Easter Monday.

Pope Francis will always remain in memories as a compassion, humility and spiritual courage in millions of people around the world, said Modi in an article on X shortly after the death of Pope Francis was made public on April 21.

Deeply painted by the passage of his holiness Pope Francis, Modi said: in this hour of sorrow and memory, my sincere condolences to the world Catholic community.

Although Pope Francis cannot make the visit to India he had hoped, the country has offered a wave of condolences. Droupadi Murmu, president of India, went to the Vatican city to lead the Indian delegation for the funerals that take place tomorrow.

Rahul Gandhi, head of opposition to the Indian Parliament, described the Pope as a world voice of compassion, justice and peace, displaying a photo of the pope releasing a dove with his post X, as a sign of the commitment of pontiffs towards peace.

The pope, said Gandhi, was held near oppressed and marginalized, spoke without fear against inequalities and inspired millions of people through religions with his message of love and humanity. “”

Mamata Bannerjee, chief minister of the western Bengal bordering Bangladesh to the east, said that the death of the Pope was a loss for all humanity.

My heart goes to all my colleagues and Christian brothers and sisters in India and in the rest of the world, and I feel connected with them all in a deep feeling of loss and empathy, said Bannerjee.

Pope Francis was a transformative figure that led the Catholic Church with empathy and progressive values, said MK Stalin, chief minister of southern state of Tamil Nadu.

The Pope, said Stalin, was a compassionate and progressive voice that brought humility, moral courage and a deep feeling of papacy empathy.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of State of the State of Assam in the Northeast, described Pope Francis as the strong voice for the vulnerable and important reforms of the church.

He inspired millions, far beyond the Catholic Church, with his humility and dedication to working until his last breath, said Sarma, leader of the Hindu Nationalist Party of the BJP governing the State.

Remembering the Holy Father, Pinarayi Vijayan, chief minister of the southern state of Kerala, said that he was a compassionate lighthouse that was held with the poor and marginalized, took a critical position against world capitalism and defended interconfessional dialogue.

His inheritance will inspire the generations that strive by justice and equality, praised Vijayan, who heads the government of the Kerala led by the Communist Party in the Christian heart.

Deeply saddened by the adoption of Pope Francis, a spiritual guide to the billions, cried VD Satheesan, head of the opposition to the Assembly of Kerala. A lighthouse of compassion, humility and reform, his inheritance of faith and service will inspire generations, “said Satheesan.

Sri Ravi Shankar, an ascetic Hindu and founder of the Art of Living movement, described Pope Francis a religious figure who stood out for his values ​​and his vision. Hausing the efforts of the popes to make the Church more inclusive and the understanding of other Confessions Ravishankar said: Pope Francis believed by bringing together people of different religions. Popes worrying for the environment and efforts against human trafficking [and] The commitment to save the planet and defend human rights is remarkable. His call for better understanding will continue to inspire his supporters, said the Hindu monk of globe-trot.

We celebrate the life of a real guide, not only for Christians, but for the whole world, Maulana Muhammad Ajazur Rahman, secretary general of the World Peace Organization, addressing a meeting of condolences in New Delhi on April 21, organized by the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India (CBCI).

Carmelite by Mary Immaculate, Father Roby Kanananchira, said in the register that Reunion, planned as an interreligious meeting for Easter, has become one of the condolences of fire pontiff while the news came Monday at noon in India.

The Pope was a defender of ahima [non-violence]A model of service, humility and humanity, said Jain Monk Vivek Muni Maharaj.

The leaders of various non -Christian religious traditions, notably Buddhist, Hindu, Jain, Jew, Muslim, Sikh and Zoroastrian, paid tribute to Pope Francis at the meeting of three -hour condolences, as well as diplomats and several Christian leaders, notably Delhi Archbishop Anil Couto, CBCI Secretary.

Pope Francis is the messenger of the 21st century peace, said in the register, eminent writer and social critic, based in Kerala.

For the pope, religion was non-violence, and it was inspired by the teaching of Jesus put the sword in the sheath. Even in his latest Easter message, the Pope called at the end of the war in Gaza and the release of the kidnapping, underlined Karer, a retired Muslim teacher.

It is sad that Pope Francis cannot visit India for which he wanted, observed Karoussy.

I struck at the gates of your government. But they do not open it, Pope Francis told a delegation in which the Archbishop Couto was present five years ago.

The Cuto archdated souvenir at the end of the interreligious condolence meeting.

Cardinal Baselios Mar Cleemis, a major archbishop of the Syro-Malankara church based in the Kerala, also shared with the media what the pope had told him obstacles to his Indian visit.

Your country is great and your culture. But why does the government not invite me into your country? Cardinal Cleemis repeated the concern of the Holy Father shared with him years ago.

This observation of Pope Francis followed the Indian government which does not extend an official invitation for the Pope in 2017, during his visit to Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Cardinal Charles Bo of Myanmar confirmed that Pope Francis abandoned India's visit plan in November / December 2017 in an interview during the CBCI assembly in February 2018 in Bangalore when he approached the assembly of Indian bishops.

Pope Francis had even set aside the days for the Indian visit, as well as the Bangladesh visit. But since no invitation comes from [ruling BJP] The government of India, the Popy Office, called me to organize the visit to the Myanmar at short notice, said Cardinal Bo.

Pope Francis missing an Indian visit, even after Modi met the Pope to the Vatican in 2021 and extended an invitation, made several news titles with The Hindus National Daily bearing a new Pope Francis offered a papal visit to India that has never occurred .

Pope Francis attached himself to Indian Catholics, raising four Indians at the altar of holiness: Father Kuriakose Elias Chavara and sister Euphrasia Eluvathingal in 2014, the founder of the Congregation of Sainte-Famille Mariam Mariam Thresia in 2019, and Devasahayam, First Lay Saint of India in 2024 Terresa, missionary founded in 2016 in 2016 in 2016 in 2016.

Meanwhile, Cardinal Cleemis in his media interaction highlighted the caring and humorous nature of Pope Francis.

When Cardinal Cleemis left after meeting the Pope, he was surprised by the Pope accompanying him in the elevator. Your holiness, no need to come. I'm going to go down, Cardinal Cleemis said to the Pope.

Said Pope Francis with his signing smile, it is my duty to see those who come to see me.