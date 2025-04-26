PTI urges the best judicial power to intervene on the refusal of regular procedure in Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD-The secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-I-I-insaf (PTI), Salman, Akram Raja, appealed before the chief judge of Pakistan and the acting chief of the High Court of Islamabad to intervene on what he calls the current denunciation of the regular procedure to Imran Khan, despite the reparation granted in several cases.

According to the ten -page letter submitted on Friday, Salman Akram Raja noted that if more than 200 cases have been deposited against Imran Khan since 2022, only five trials have concluded. In four of them, the convictions were canceled or suspended. The letter expressed its concern that the Al-Qadir Trust affair, in which an appeal and a request for suspension of the sentence are underway, has not seen any progress in the last three months.

The letter argued that Imran Khan is denied fundamental rights as a political leader, affirming that his continuous imprisonment is solely due to the in progress elimination of requests for bailing in a dozen cases. He alleged that Imran Khan is the only figure capable of union in the middle of external threats.

While highlighting wider concerns, Raja wrote that several PTI leaders, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood Rashid, Senator Ijaz Chaudhry and the former governor of Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema, remained imprisoned for more than 600 days without conviction. This is an indication, said the letter, a sustained campaign of political persecution.

The letter also indicated that Imran Khan did not receive weekly telephone calls with his sons or meetings with his wife, despite the prison rules and judicial orders. He criticized the decision to hold Khan's trials in Adiala prison rather than in open hearing rooms, calling it a violation of the right to public trial. Although limited access was granted to family members after intervention by the High Court of Islamabad, the public does not remain to observe the procedures.

The PTI also expressed its concerns about what it described as the coercion and harassment of the sisters of Khan, which would have been prevented from visiting it since March 20 and subject to intimidation outside the prison. Despite the regular submission of the approved lists of lawyers and visitors in accordance with the directives of the court, the letter said that the prison authorities had only granted meetings with some selective, often choosing people not listed by the party.

Salman Akram Raja wrote that the refusal of legal aid and the repression of the political protest against the alleged electoral rigging reflect a wider scheme of rights violations. He referred to the decision of the Supreme Court on July 12, 2024, which recognized the candidates of the PTI as legitimate candidates of the party during the general elections of February 8, thus granting the party to seats reserved in the national and provincial assemblies.

The letter concluded by an appeal to immediate judicial intervention in order to maintain constitutional protections, to ensure regular procedure and to consider what the party considers as a systematic targeting of its leaders and supporters.

