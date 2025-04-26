



Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stressed the need for Malaysia to strengthen its alliances, in particular within the Anase and with international partners, in order to improve the country's domestic capacities. This, he said, would help strengthen public confidence in Malaysia to be autonomous despite challenges such as prices imposed by the United States (United States). Anwar stressed that the strength of Malaysia should be built on increasing relations within the region, especially within the Anase and with emerging markets in Asia and Europe. He asked if Malaysia should simply complain about prices or take proactive measures to solve the problem. The most important thing is to strengthen our inner capacity and trust people we can bear by ourselves, that we can grow with our strength, by taking advantage of expanding networks within Anase, Asia, China, India, Australia, Japan, Korea and opening new markets in Europe, said Anwar. He supported the point of Scitts of the Top of Sultan Azlan Shah Airor Silor the project project, because it is that it is that it is that it is that it is that it is that it is that it is that he is that he thinks that he will do a kercat anthanster Anwar explained that discussions on the strengthening of the World Malaysia post was also raised during consultations with Anase leaders and the recent state visit to Chinese President Xi Jinping in Malaysia. In addition, he revealed that several international leaders, including President Mohamed Muizzu des Maldives, should soon visit Malaysia. While Malaysia is preparing to preside over ASEAN in 2025, Anwar said that it has committed to world leaders, notably the United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to discuss strategies for the widening of the markets and the stimulation of national tourism. One of the main discussions within the Anase is the way we can stimulate intra-asean tourism. We must compete by improving our facilities, our infrastructure and the efficiency of our civil servants, he noted. Anwar also discussed the 24% tariff imposed on Malaysian imports by US President Donald Trump in April, which has been postponed for 90 days. He urged Malaysia to remain proactive to browse these challenges and rely on its existing forces. Meanwhile, Anwar described significant investments in governments in the transport sector, in particular for the construction and upgrading of highways, the east coast rail link (ECRL) and airports. He described these investments as strategic for national development and tourism, stressing that they would stimulate growth and connectivity. It is not only expenses, but strategic investments that stimulate growth and connectivity. With the involvement of private initiatives and companies like Malaysia Airports Holdings BHD (MAHB), the government's financial burden can be reduced, he added. Anwar has also developed upgrades from Sultan Azlan Shah airport, which are designed to considerably increase its capacity and support various sectors, including trade, industry and tourism. Previously, airport widening plans had been delayed due to the low flight demand between Kuala Lumpur and IPOH. However, Anwar noted that regional air connectivity, including potential centers in Senai, Singapore, Kota Kinabalu and Kuching, is now explored to stimulate aviation in the region. Upgrade work includes the expansion of terminal space, improving recording and arrival areas, improving immigration facilities and upgrading of safety infrastructure such as video surveillance systems and scanning machines. Related

