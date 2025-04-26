



Colombo / New Delhi, April 25: the president of Lankais, Anura Dissanayake, made Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday to express her condolences on the death of innocent civil life in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and condemn the odious act. “Deeply shocked by Pahalgam's terrorist attack, which cost the life of 26 innocent. I just speaks with Prime Minister Narendra modifying to transmit Sri Lanka solidarity and our commitment shared against terrorism. Our hearts go to the families of the victims. Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof called Prime Minister Modi, gathering in support of India in his fight against terrorism following the horrible terrorist attack in Jammu-et-Cachemire. “The Prime Minister spoke with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi this morning. The Prime Minister began by saying Tuesday that he was horrified by the loss of 26 innocent lives. The Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Schoof, also strongly condemned the act cowardly and rejected terrorism in all its forms and demonstrations. Prime Minister Modi thanked Prime Minister Schoof for his words of support and solidarity and revealed that India is looking forward to working closely with the Netherlands to strengthen the global fight against terrorism, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. “I have just spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the horrible terrorist attack that occurred earlier this week in Pahalgam, and extended my sympathy to the victims, their relatives and the inhabitants of India. The Netherlands are supporting the shoulder with India in the fight against terrorism, today and in the future,” said Schoof. Several senior world leaders, including French president Emmanuel Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba had composed the Prime Minister Prime Minister on Thursday. The brutal assault, which resulted in the death of more than a dozen tourists and left several other injured in a critical way, took place Tuesday in the Baisaran valley near Pahalgam, when four heavily armed terrorists, including two from Pakistan, emerged from the surrounding dense forests and opened unscrewed fires on tourists. The attack was described as one of the most horrible in the region of recent memory. According to sources of intelligence, the terrorist outfit based in Pakistan, the resistance front (TRF), an emanation of the prohibited Lashkar-E-Taiba, is behind the attack. The attack sparked a series of strong diplomatic and strategic actions to reprisals from India, in particular the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani military ties, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border and the cancellation of the Saarc visa exemption system for Pakistani nationals.

