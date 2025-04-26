





A letter was sent to both Pakistan Judge Yahya Afrida and the High Court of Islamabad (IHC), chief judge Sarfraz Dogar on behalf of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan to bring to their attention “the continuous contempt by the authorities of the law and the constitution”.

He said Imran Khan was currently faced with more than two hundred “frivolous cases” throughout the country. These cases, he said, are only abuses of the criminal justice system in order to keep the founder of the PTI behind bars.

He said that the role attributed to Imran in these cases is the instigator of various alleged offenses linked to political demonstrations. Although Imran Khan has obtained a bond in the overwhelming majority of these cases, deposit requests in a small number of cases are not decided, for one reason or the other.

“Since then, it is clear that Mr. Imran Khan, who is the first undisputed leader of the Pakistani nation, is kept in prison in the matter of erroneous strategy,” he said.

Referring to the current tensions with India, the letter said that Imran Khan can alone link the whole nation, from Karachi to Khyber to a common objective. “All that is between Mr. Imran Khan and his freedom is the determination of deposit requests and the suspension of convictions in a dozen affairs,” he said.

He said that the treatment designed in Imran Khan at Adiala's prison in Rawalpindi continues to remain subject to the whims of the authorities, “who they could be”.

Despite the judicial orders, Imran Khan is not authorized for weekly telephone conversations with his sons. He has been authorized to speak to his sons twice in the past four months.

The books brought to him by family and friends are not provided to him, often for several weeks. Imran Khan also does not have meetings with his wife in accordance with the prison manual.

He said that his access to two newspapers, in accordance with the prison manual, is interrupted several times as part of a harassment program. It has sometimes been subjected to long periods of lonely isolation in its small cell.

The letter said that for two years, Imran Khan has been tried in the prison premises, and not in the audience rooms open in the various legal complexes put in place by the State.

Access to the ad hoc courtroom installed in prison was provided to his family and his wife Bushra Imran after the intervention by an IHC division bench. “However, the general public is still unable to attend the trials Mr. Imran Khan has been submitted.”

According to the letter, a small number of people are arbitrarily transported to the prison courtroom at each hearing. He said that these people are “handpicked” and that “qualifying them as” general public “constitutes a mockery of the right to an open trial.

“Likewise, a small number of journalists selected are authorized to be present in a closed area, thirty meters from the President judge. It is clear that these journalists cannot observe the trial in a significant direction.

“Over the past two months, hearing dates in current trials have been arbitrarily postponed.

He said this refusal of access is part of a strategy that aims to isolate Imran Khan. This strategy, she said, was also faced with an arbitrary denial of Imran's law to meet his family, lawyers and friends in accordance with various orders of the IHC.

The letter also discussed “unrestricted violence” committed against a PTI protest rally on November 26, 2024. He reiterated the assertions by which lifestyle was dismissed on unarmed demonstrators, which led to a large number of deaths and injuries.

“The use of excessive force by state authorities has been duly noted and recorded by credible human rights associations and activists, outside journalists and political workers who were present during the day.

“The above, is a summary of some of the most blatant attacks on the Constitution and the legal order during almost three years. Today, the nation needs to believe in the decency of the state.

“People must be assured that they count as human beings. We must bring together and heal our injuries. The instant letter is a plea for the action,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2542355/only-imran-can-bind-nation-together The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

