US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard Friday April 25, 2025) said that America was with India when it tracks the officials of the Pahalgam attack.

The State Department also said that the United States was with India and called for Pahalgam to attack the authors to be brought to justice.

The terrorists opened fire in the pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mainly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The resistance front (TRF), a proxy of the prohibited attack.

We are in solidarity with India following the horrible Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindu in Pahalgam, said Ms. Gabbard in an article on X.

My prayers and my deepest sympathies are with those who have lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi and with all the inhabitants of India. We are with you and support you by tracking the officials of this odious attack, she said.

Earlier Wednesday, US President Donald Trump firmly sentenced the terrorist attack to Pahalgam during a telephone call with Prime Minister Modi and expressed their full support for India to court the perpetrators of the odious attack.

On Thursday, the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy Bruce said: as president (Donald) Trump and secretary (Marco) Rubio did it clearly, the United States is with India, strongly condemns all acts of terrorism.

We pray for the lives of lost people and for the restoration of the wounded and call the authors of this odious act to bring to court, added Bruce.

Answering a question about the question of whether the United States considers Pakistan as potentially behind the attack and if Washington plays a role by trying to defuse tensions between the two South Asian nations, Bruce said that the problem had been highlighted because of the seriousness of the situation, but added that no other comment would be made at that time.

What I can tell you is, of course, as we all know, it is a rapidly evolving situation and we monitor it closely, as you can imagine. And we, of course, do not take a position on the status of cashmere or Jammu either, so it will really be the extent of what I can say today.

When asked if President Donald Trump had proposed to mediate between India and Pakistan during his first mandate, she said, I will not point out … as I mentioned.

Meanwhile, deputy Elise Stefanik, who had been appointed by US President Donald Trump to be the United Nations American ambassador, said America was deeply saddened by the horrible mass terrorist attack in Cashmere, India.

The United States is unequivocal with India in the face of terrorism. We mourn the lost innocent lives and pray for the rapid recovery of the wounded. Prime Minister Modi and the people of India have our unshakable support and sincere condolences during this difficult period.

Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who recently broke the record for the long speech in the Senate in history after talking for 25 hours and 5 minutes, said that he was deeply disturbed by the terrorist attack which killed at least 26 people in cashmere. There is no room for this kind of odious violence. I offer my condolences to those who cry this tragic loss and I pray that the wounded recover quickly.

The American senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut has extended his biggest condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected by the horrible terrorist attack in Kashmir.

These acts of unjustified violence against innocent civilians are odious. I urge the competent authorities to quickly translate the perpetrators into justice and to protect themselves against an increase in ethnic tensions which could slide more violence.