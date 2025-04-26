Politics
As tensions increase with Pakistan, a moment of truth for the military Indias
The last time the perpetual tensions between India and Pakistan have turned into a confrontation, Indian officials were forced to face an uncomfortable reality: the huge soldier was swollen, outdated and sub-prepare for imminent threats to its borders.
The humiliation descent of an Indian jet by Pakistan in 2019 injected a new emergency into the modernization efforts of the India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has poured billions of dollars into the army, asked for new international partners for weapons purchases and has prompted to extend the manufacturing capacity of the defense at home.
The amount of difference that these efforts have made could soon be tested.
India and Pakistan appear on the edge of another military conflict, because India promises reprisals for a deadly terrorist attack on the cashmere which, according to it, was linked to Pakistan. Tensions have increased so strongly that India has promised to disrupt the flow of a large river system to Pakistan, a step that it has never taken before, even during the wars that the two countries fought over the decades.
Pakistan, which denies its participation in the attack on cashmere, described the war of war.
The massacre on Tuesday more than two dozen tourists in a picturesque valley shocked the Indians and put Mr. Modi under huge interior pressure to hit Pakistan. Analysts warn against the prospect of an prolonged and dangerous dead end, with diplomatic channels between the two countries with nuclear arms years ago and the world powers now distracted by other crises.
But India, according to analysts, can be limited by the risk of exposing a soldier who is still under transformation.
In 2018, a parliamentary report ranked 68% of the country's military equipment as vintage, 24% as current and only 8% as an art state. Five years later, in an update, military officials admitted that there had been insufficient changes due to the size of their challenge.
Although the share of advanced equipment had almost doubled, according to parliamentary testimony in 2023, it has always remained much less than what is called in a modern army. More than half of the equipment remained old.
These constraints, according to experts, could bring Mr. Modi to choose a more surgical option such as limited air strikes or special forces raids near the border with Pakistan which calms public anger, reduces the risk of embarrassing misadventures and avoids climbing reprisals. The Pakistani government has promised to respond in kind to any Indian attack.
Although public feeling can help Mr. Modi to strike Pakistan, India democracy could also put him pressure to ensure that the situation does not become out of control.
In Pakistan, where the military establishment has long directed the country behind the scenes, management has a more free hand and could find more domestic advantages by letting the confrontation develop.
India provides for the confidence it can easily thwart the Pakistan soldiers. If this statement is filed with this test, another India neighbors will watch closely: China.
In recent years, India has considered China as a more urgent border challenge than Pakistan, in particular after a fatal fight between their high troops in Himalayas in 2020 and repeated Chinese incursions in Indian territory. The country's military leaders had to prepare for the prospect of a two front war, juggling with resources.
The 2020 confrontation occurred just over a year after Pakistan shot down the Indian jet and put its pilot into police custody. Dushing Singh, a retired Indian general who leads the Center for Land Warfare Studies, a group of reflection based in New Delhi, said that the episode of aircraft had been alarm clock for the Indian army.
Since then, he said, India has explored several routes to correct its military holes. He has deployed new anti-missile defense systems acquired in Russia despite American objections, as well as dozens of hunting jets in France and drones, helicopters and missiles in the United States.
With global supply lines increasingly unworthy of trust, India has also invested massively in the local production of military equipment, creating defense industries which, although slow now, will make the military better positioned in the long term.
Our war endurance must be of nature which must go beyond our existing capacities, said Mr. Singh.
These will not give you results just overnight. They will take some time, he added on modernization efforts.
The challenges of the modernization of the India soldiers have declared the analysts, are multiple: bureaucratic and financial, but also geopolitical.
Mr. Moda tried to rationalize the defense supply process, as well as to improve coordination between the various forces, which turned out to be difficult as the lawn battles continue. This did not help that one of the main generals that Mr. Modi managed to rationalize the soldiers died in a helicopter accident in 2021.
The India economy is now the fifth in the world, about 10 times the size of the Pakistans, bringing more resources for the military. However, indiates in defense still represents less than 2% of its gross domestic product, which military experts call insufficient, because the government focuses on the immense needs of its enormous population.
Modernization efforts have been removed by an expensive four -year deployment tens of thousands of soldiers in Indias Border with China after the skirmish in 2020. Another major obstacle was the Ukraine war, which affected the delivery of weapons from the largest Indias source: Russia.
The official testimony of the Parliament showed that even when the money was ready, the soldiers had trouble spending it because orders were bound by the disturbances of the supply chain caused by the global geopolitical situation.
Faced with such constraints, analysts said India tried to prioritize the filling of the greatest gaps.
India has kept its place as the second world importer of military equipment in the past five years, just after Ukraine. Pakistan was the fifth in the world.
Even if Russia remains the greatest source of India weapons, purchases have dropped almost 20% in the past five years. India has turned more and more to France and the United States, as well as Israel.
Indian officials said three of the five S-400 anti-missile defense systems that the country bought in Russia, despite a strong decline by the United States, were deployed. All 36 burst fighter planes bought in France have been part of the force, and India plans to order 26 more. India has also commissioned a large number of warships built at home.
The biggest difference is the induction of Rafale, which is a boost for the ability of the Indian Air Force, said Ajai Shukla, defense analyst in New Delhi.
The challenge, said Shukla, is the deployment of the various new systems with expertise that demonstrates functional deterrence to opponents.
I would like to make sure we don't just like ourselves, he said. A concern would be if we had weapons systems, then finally, when it is time to use them, it turns out that we don't really have them.
