As tensions increase with Pakistan, a moment of truth for the military Indias

The last time the perpetual tensions between India and Pakistan have turned into a confrontation, Indian officials were forced to face an uncomfortable reality: the huge soldier was swollen, outdated and sub-prepare for imminent threats to its borders.

The humiliation descent of an Indian jet by Pakistan in 2019 injected a new emergency into the modernization efforts of the India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has poured billions of dollars into the army, asked for new international partners for weapons purchases and has prompted to extend the manufacturing capacity of the defense at home.

The amount of difference that these efforts have made could soon be tested.

India and Pakistan appear on the edge of another military conflict, because India promises reprisals for a deadly terrorist attack on the cashmere which, according to it, was linked to Pakistan. Tensions have increased so strongly that India has promised to disrupt the flow of a large river system to Pakistan, a step that it has never taken before, even during the wars that the two countries fought over the decades.