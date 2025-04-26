The PM Modi distributes more than 51,000 appointments to young people at the 15th Rozgar Mela





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that when young people participate in the construction of the nation, the nation develops quickly and also makes its brand in the world. He said, with their hard work and their innovation today, the young people of the country show the world that the potential of the nation has the potential. The Prime Minister spoke to Rozgar Mela after distributing more than 51,000 letters of appointment to young people newly appointed in various ministries through videoconferencing today. Mr. Modi said that young people who have received their letters of appointment today have the great responsibility is to strengthen the country's economy, internal security, develop modern infrastructure and make changes in the life of workers. He said, the more honest they are with their work, the more he will support the journey of India by Viksit Bharat. Mr. Modi said that, in the budget, the government has announced a manufacturing mission and that its objective is to promote manufacturing in India and to give young people from India the opportunity to make global standard products. He said it will not only give a boost to micro, small and medium -sized enterprises, small entrepreneurs, but will also open new job opportunities across the country. The Prime Minister said that in a few days, the World Audiovisual Summit and Wave 2025 entertainment will be organized in Mumbai. He said that at the center of this event are also the young people of the country. He said that the young creators of the country obtain such a platform for the first time. Mr. Modi said that this is an unprecedented opportunity for innovators in the fields of media, games and entertainment to present their talent. He said that women in the country affect new heights in the fields of bureaucracy, space and science. The Prime Minister said the government also has a particular emphasis on the empowerment of rural women. The 15th Rozgar Mela took place today in 47 locations across the country. The new recruits will join the central government in various ministries and departments, notably the Ministry of Revenue, the Ministry of Personnel and Public and Pensions, Ministry of Interior Affairs, Department of Posts, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Labor and Employment, among others.

