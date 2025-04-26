The Turkish President, the New Zealand Prime Minister discusses bilateral ties in Istanbul





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at the Dolmabahce presidential office in Istanbul, Turkiye, April 25, 2025. (AA) Reunion at the Dolmabahce Presidential Office also addresses regional and global issues Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in Istanbul, according to the Trkiye communications department. The meeting of the Dolmabahce presidential office addressed bilateral relations between Trkiye and New Zealand, as well as regional and global problems, said management on X. Erdogan said that there are historical friendships of friendship between Trkiye and New Zealand, adding that Trkiye considers New Zealand as an essential partner in the Pacific region. He said they were working to strengthen cooperation between the two countries through measures already taken and to be taken, in particular in trade, transport and the defense industry. Erdogan stressed that the world is faced with important challenges, that Trkiye makes efforts to stop Israel's attacks in Gaza, and that sustainable peace in the region is only possible by a two -state solution, said Erdogan. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, communications director Fahrettin Altun, and chief foreign policy and foreign security advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic were also present at the meeting. Earlier in the day, Luxon, who visited Trkiye on the occasion of the 110th anniversary of the Land Battles of Canakkale and the Anzac day commemoration ceremonies, was welcomed with an official ceremony at the Dolmabahce presidential office. Erdogan also organized a dinner in honor of Luxon. #Christopher Luxon #Luxon #Erdogan

