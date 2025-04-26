



Washington, April 26: US President Donald Trump refused to be attracted to the border tensions of India-Pakistan in the aftermath of Pahalgam's terrorist attack, declaring that the two countries “will make him understand in one direction or the other”.

Trump had proposed mediation between India and Pakistan during his first mandate; However, Friday, he refused to repeat this offer when she asked by a journalist during a herd of news on his way to Rome to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, if he was worried and if he was going to talk to the leaders of the two countries.

There have been “tensions at this border for 1500 years,” he said, exaggerating the history of the border dispute. “But they will be understood in one direction or the other. I am sure that I know the two leaders.”

India has historically rubbed out external mediation in any border litigation, neither with Pakistan nor with China. However, Pakistan did it. It is now clear if she asked for the intervention this time, but Trump's first mandate supply came in response to a very public request from the Primary Minister of the time, Imran Khan, during an Oval Office press interaction between the two leaders.

New Delhi had then firmly refused Trump's offer.

During his second term, Trump proposed to mediate the border dispute between India and China during the February visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. The Indian delegation refused it again.

Although the American president has not shown any desire to offer a mediation role this time, he and his officials quickly condemned the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and offer support from India to fight terrorism. Trump called Prime Minister Modi only a few hours after the attack to exercise condolences and support, the White House addressed the attack in a SUO currency declaration shortly before.

Friday, Tulsi Gabbard, director of American national intelligence, extended his condolences and his support for the efforts of India to “track down” the authors of the attacks.

“We are with you and support you by tracing those responsible for this odious attack,” she posted on X.

