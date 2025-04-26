Zelensky and Trump meet inside the St Peter basilica before the funeral of the Pope





Andriy Yermak / Telegram

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump met in the Saint-Pierre basilica before Pope Francis funeral.

The White House described the 15-minute meeting as “very productive” and a Ukrainian spokesman said that the pair would meet a second time later on Saturday.

Trump and Zelensky attend the service in the city of the Vatican alongside other heads of state and the Royals, notably Prince William, the British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and the French president Emmanuel Macron.

Their meeting occurs a day after Trump said that Russia and Ukraine were “very close to an agreement”, following talks between his envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Friday.

The meeting was the fourth visit of this type that Witkoff had made in Russia since the start of the year, with the three -hour talks later described as “very useful” by Putin Yuri Ushakov assistant.

Ushakov also added that he had compared the “Russian and American positions, not only on Ukraine but also on a range of other international questions” whose “possibility of taking up the direct talks between the Russian and Ukrainian representatives was in particular discussed”.

Steven Cheung, director of communications for the White House, said that more details on the private meeting of the Vatican city between Trump and Zelensky would follow.

Images were then published by a Ukrainian official – Zelensky's office manager Andriy Yermak – of the two leaders was sitting on chairs inside the basilica.

A separate photo also showed that Trump and Zelensky were in conversation with Sir Keir and Macron inside the basilica.

Andriy Yermak / Telegram

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron speak with Trump and Zelensky in the basilica

Saturday meetings have been the first time that the two leaders have met face to face since February after an unprecedented confrontation in the oval office.

During the stormy exchange, Trump accused the Ukrainian president of “playing with the Second World War” by not reaching the ceasefire plans led by Washington.

Kyiv was at the end of Trump's growing pressure to accept territorial concessions as part of an agreement with Moscow to end the war.

These concessions would include what could abandon large parts of land, including the Crimean Peninsula which was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014.

Zelensky repeatedly rejected the idea in the past. He suggested to the BBC on Friday that “a complete and unconditional ceasefire opens up the possibility of discussing everything”.

During the funeral, the pair was not seated near the other due to the provisions of seats organized in the French alphabetical order.

