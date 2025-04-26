PM Modi distributes more than 51,000.





New Delhi, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 51,236 letters of appointments to newly recruited candidates in the departments and organizations of the central government as part of the 15th Rozgar Mela, organized on Saturday. The event took place practically and coordinated on 47 locations on a national scale. In his speech, Prime Minister Modi congratulated young people in permanent government roles, declaring: “With your new responsibilities, you are now playing a crucial role in strengthening the economy of India, infrastructure, internal security and the well-being of its people. The more you are devoted, the more we progress to a Bharat Viksit.” Calling young people the engine of national progression, the Prime Minister underlined his vital role in making India a world force. “If young people are stakeholders in the development of a country, rapid growth follows. Today, young people from India prove their potential,” he said. Stressing the independent work opportunities, Prime Minister Modi underlined initiatives like Skill India, Startup India and Digital India, which, according to him, has created open platforms for innovation and talent. “During this decade, our young people brought India to unprecedented summits in technology and innovation. Platforms like UPI, ONDC and GEM show how young Indians lead a digital transformation,” he added. The Prime Minister also spoke of the new manufacturing mission, announced in the 2025-26 budget, aimed at stimulating the “Make in India” initiative and allowing young people to produce competitive products worldwide. He cited record growth of sectors such as the automotive, shoes and industries of Khadi and Cottage, the latter now crossing a turnover of 1.7 RS. Inland Water Transport also appeared in PM Modi's remarks as a symbol of India's infrastructure progress. “From 18 million tonnes in 2014, the cargo via the waterways increased to 145 million tonnes this year. The national waterways have gone from only 5 to more than 110, the operational network now affecting almost 5,000 km,” he said. Speaking of The Waves 2025, Prime Minister Modi said: “In a few days, the World Visual Audio and Entertainment Summit, Waves 2025, will be held in Mumbai. The objective of this event is also on the young people of the country. For the first time, the young creators of the country obtain such a platform.” The Prime Minister particularly praised the growing participation of women, citing the recent results of the UPSC. “The most comforting part of the progress of our young people is its inclusiveness. Our excellent girls-in fact, the two best ranks of the latest UPSC exams have gone to women,” he noted. Stressing the importance of artificial intelligence (AI), Prime Minister Modi said: “Young people will have the opportunity to learn and understand AI and emerging media. Various workshops will be organized for this purpose. He also encouraged young people to participate in the “EK Ped Maa Ke Naam” initiative as a contribution to the country in honor of their mothers. By concluding his address, Prime Minister Modi said: “Together, we will build a Bharat which will be” Viksit “(developed) as well as” Samriddh “(prosperous).” The appointed persons will be used in key ministries, including the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Labor and Employment, the Ministry of Revenues and the Department of Higher Education. Since its creation in October 2022, Rozgar Mela has led to the appointment of more than 10 Lakh to permanent government jobs. The first edition distributed 75,000 letters, while 71,000 was delivered in the 14th edition in December 2023. The initiative is part of the broader government strategy to fill the job gaps and empower the youth in the country with significant opportunities.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and was not published by the AP7AM team.)

