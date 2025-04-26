Signs of China that were emerging in Trump in the midst of pricing exemptions





The main driver of the Gatestone Institute, Gordon Chang, reacts to President Donald Trump saying that he spoke to Xi Jinping in China and analyzes the export strategies between the two opponents.

The first signs emerge that China “yields” to the United States and President Donald Trump on prices, according to a foreign policy expert.

Gordon Chang, addressed from the Gatestone Institute, agreed that there was “a victory for Trump” after the president revealed that he had spoken to China trade tensions and the recent exemption of certain American goods of his 125%rate.

“China does this, but that does not announce it. It simply does not impose prices on aviation products, industrial chemicals and semiconductors. It's a bit like the Chinese way to do,” said Chang on “Varney & Co.” Friday.

“It is fundamentally, they are jostling, but they do not mean that they are jostling.”

Trump says reciprocal prices could be reinstated in a few weeks

Friday morning of the lawn of the White House, President Trump answered the press questions when he was asked the last time he spoke to the Chinese president XI Jinping.

Gordon Chang of the Gatestone Institute explained why he believes that China “Cavalier” to US President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

“I do not want to comment on this, but I told him several times,” replied Trump before pivoting a question about what they discussed exactly: “I will make you know at the appropriate moment. Let's see if we can conclude an agreement.”

Although China publicly announced on Thursday that it did not negotiate with the United States on trade, a subsequent report by Reuters said that the Chinese Ministry of Commerce working group collects lists of articles that could be exempt from prices and asks companies to submit their own requests.

Washington said the current status quo was economically untenable and had already offered tariff exemptions to certain electronic products. But Beijing took a more difficult position, saying it was ready to fight until the end unless the United States lifts its prices.

The investor of “Shark Tank”, Kevin Oleary, more closely examines President Donald Trump's pricing strategy against China in the evening.

Chang predicts the trip in the back and forth between China and Trump America “can last a very long time”.

“Xi Jinping got in the area,” he said. “And I believe that if he concludes an agreement with the United States, he must explain this to the Chinese people. It will be very difficult for them.”

“You cannot say:” Well, I'm now in the United States “because it would be undermined everything he said to his own people for years,” he continued.

Fed in if China is indeed “really vulnerable”, Chang noted the negative price indices of consumers and producers of the country, reducing gross interior products and tax receipts in the first quarter.

Gordon Chang, the eldest of the Gatestone Institute, weighs on critical trade negotiations, while China affirms that discussions with the United States are not underway and more in a large-scale interview on the “morning with Maria”.

“When you had India a few days ago, slaps the 12% prices on steel, which was addressed to China because they do not want their market to be flooded with Chinese steel which, otherwise, would have been in the United States, you will see other countries doing the same thing, which really means that China will have export problems because it was there that they have looked for the expert.”

“But they cannot develop it in a world as we have done today. And in addition, when you add a relief, it's a very bad story for Beijing.”

Bradford Betz of Fox Business contributed to this report.

