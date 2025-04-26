The moment of the messenger of Jokowi and Prabowo to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican





Jakarta, kompas.com – 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo, Minister of Human Rights Natalius PigaiVice Minister of Finance TIMST DASAnd Ignasius Djonan has mourned Pope Funeral Francis. The Indonesian ambassador to the Vatican, Trias Kuncahyono, delivered a portrait of the group Jokowi Arrival at the Vatican, Friday (04/25/2025) Local time or Saturday (04/26/2025) The time of the Also. Read also: Jokowi and his entourage immediately attend the mass of the pope's funeral Seen Jokowi and his entourage wore black costumes and caps. Jokowi was waiting forward, standing between Thomas and Pigai. Ignasius Jonan As president of the host committee, Pope Francis in Indonesia wearing dark glasses. Dock. The Indonesian Embassy of the Saint of the Vatican Throne The moment of Jokowi and the entourage of the envoy of President Prabowo arrived at Pope Francis de Mourning Vatican, on April 25, 2025. The moment of Jokowi and the entourage of the envoy of President Prabowo arrived at Pope Francis de Mourning Vatican, on April 25, 2025. They were in the basilica of Saint-Pierre in the Vatican, where the body of Pope Francis was buried. The mourning mass is entertained on the square of this place. In addition to a based building, photographers aim for the cameras to capture this moment. There are red chairs provided in an open courtyard near the Santo Petrus basilica. Have also seen a number of mourning people and nuns who were made on the wheel. Some mourning people wore popular sikhs clothes. Dock. The Indonesian Embassy of the Saint of the Vatican Throne The moment of Jokowi and the entourage of the envoy of President Prabowo arrived at Pope Francis de Mourning Vatican, on April 25, 2025. The moment of Jokowi and the entourage of the envoy of President Prabowo arrived at Pope Francis de Mourning Vatican, on April 25, 2025. Mass is held at the Basilica of Santo Peter every 5:00 p.m., with the exception of Mass on Divine Divine Day, April 27, which will be held at 10:30 a.m. on the ground of Santo Petrus. The funeral mass will be followed by a period of mourning for nine days, entitled “November”. The nine -day mourning period is an ancient tradition. During these nine days, mass will be held to pray for Pope Francis. Dock. The Indonesian Embassy of the Saint of the Vatican Throne The moment of Jokowi and the entourage of the envoy of President Prabowo arrived at Pope Francis de Mourning Vatican, on April 25, 2025. The moment of Jokowi and the entourage of the envoy of President Prabowo arrived at Pope Francis de Mourning Vatican, on April 25, 2025. “The pope who really admires Indonesia with Pancasila and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika will be buried in Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, Roma, 5.6 km from the Basilica of Santo Peter,” wrote the official declaration of the Indonesian embassy in the Vatican Holy Throne in his press release, Friday 4/25/2025). Pope Francis will be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maggiore. He will be the 8th Pope which was buried in the place that began to be built in 432. Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/26/14505881/momen-jokowi-dan-utusan-prabowo-hadiri-pemakaman-paus-fransiskus-di-vatikan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos