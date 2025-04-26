Pope Francis Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to his holiness; PM Modi reacts





Pope Francis funeral: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to a position shared by President Droupadi Murmu who paid tribute to his holiness Pope Francis on Saturday.

“Rashtrapati Ji pays tribute to his holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the Indian people. The world will always remember his service to society,” said Prime Minister Modi.

The pontiff died at the age of 88 on April 21, Monday after undergoing a stroke. He was in hospital for five weeks earlier this year due to double pneumonia.

The compassion, humility and spiritual courage of Pope Francis While expressing condolences, said Prime Minister Modi, deeply painful by the passage of his Holiness Pope François. In this hour of sorrow and memory, my sincere condolences to the world Catholic community. Pope Francis will always remain in memories as a lighthouse of compassion, humility and spiritual courage by millions around the world. From a young age, he devoted himself to realizing the ideals of the Lord Christ. He used the poor and oppressed with diligence. For those who suffered, he ignited a spirit of hope. “”

He added that I remember my meetings with him with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and complete development. His affection for the Indian people will always be cherished. May his soul find eternal peace in the gods embraces.

About 200,000 people are likely to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in Saint Peters because he is resting today. US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, UN chief and European Union leaders, Prince William, are among the participants, reported.

The PA media report indicated that more than 150 delegations, comprising 54 heads of state and 12 reign sovereigns will participate in the pontiff funeral, confirmed the Vatican.

“About an hour before the start of the ceremony, Place Saint-Pierre is about to fill its capacity with 40,000 people. It is estimated that 100,000 people are already present in Via Della Conciliazione,” said the police.

