NFL draft: Sanders falls from Tour 1, Jags takes Travis Hunter at n ° 2

The Mackenzie salmon from USA Today Sports breaks down the biggest scenarios of the first round of the NFL 2025 draft.

Sports pulse

The presidents have their fingers on the pulse of all world affairs, financial markets, pop culture issues, legislation and yes, even the NFL project.

Before the start of day 2 of the NFL 2025 draft, President Donald Trump weighed on the debate surrounding the quarter of the Colorado Sanders.

The president posted on Truth Social in support of Colorado Prospect and son of Deion Sanders, wondering if the owners of the NFL are “stupid” to transmit it.

“What's wrong with the owners of the NFL, are they stupid?” Trump wrote. “Deion Sanders was a great university football player, and was even bigger in the NFL. He also has a very good coach, Streetwise and Intelligent! Consequently, Sheder, his quarter-Arrière son, has phenomenal genes, and is ready for greatness. He should be chosen immediately by a team that wants to win. Good luck sheller, and say hello to your wonderful father!”

The sockets came quickly and furious since the start of the draft Thursday evening. Sanders was previously considered in the debate with Cam Ward for the best quarter of the draft.

At the end of Tour 1, Sanders was not even n ° 2 after the Pittsburgh steelers died and the New York giants selected Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart.

Sanders' wait extends to Tour 2, with the chance that he can continue to tumble the painting. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the quarter of Louisville, Tyler Shough, could leave the painting in front of Sanders.

It remains to be seen what the landing point will emerge for the quarter-Arrière, which has become a controversial evaluation in project circles.

Mel Kiper Jr. D'Espn continues to hold stable in his conviction that Sanders is the best quarter of the class. Others do not see the attraction of what they consider as a limited perspective without a high ceiling.

“We all expected that, of course, but I have the impression with God, everything that is possible, everything that is possible,” Sanders told his draft party on Thursday evening. “I do not have the impression that it happened, you know, for no reason. All this is, of course, from fuel to fire. No circumstance, we do not all know how to be happy.

Time will tell us where Sanders ends, but there are not many that can receive presidential approval like that. At the very least, he has fans in high places.

