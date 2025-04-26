The envoy of Jokowi et al de Prabowo arrived at the St. Petrus basilica for the pope's cemeteries







Jakarta – Four special envoys President PRABOWO SUBIANTO Already in the Basilica of Saint-Pierre to follow the funeral of the highest leader of the World Catholic Church, Pope Francis. Procession Pope Funeral Francis began. Of the photo received detikcomSaturday (04/26/2025), it was found that four special delegates from President Prabowo Suubianto who represented Indonesia were in Santo Petrus square, the location of the pope's funeral mass. Later, the body of Pope Francis will be eaten in Rome. The four envoys of Prabowo were the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi), the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, Vice-Minister of Finance Thomas Aquinas Djiwandono, and president of the François Pope Welcoming Committee in Indonesia 2024 Ignasius Jonan. Scroll to continue with content Prabowo's envoys wore a black suit, a black tie, in Cap. Prabowo sent the special messenger as a form of last respect to the supreme chief of the Catholic Church who died on Monday (4/21) morning. Since the Pope's body was buried in the Basilica of Santo Peter until Friday (25/4), 250,000 people who made direct respect. The special envoy of the President of Indonesia is one of the approximately 170 state delegates and international organizations, who will attend the funeral mass of Pope Francis. Those who will be present are the American president Donald Trump, Prince William of England and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the King and the Queen of Spain, also of the kingdoms of Belgium, Sweden, Norway and Monaco. The funeral procession of Pope Francis begins The Basilica of Santo Peter Belceng tells in advance Pope Funeral Francis. At the same time, senior officials were seated in piazza after praying in front of the coffin of Pope Francis. Reported by AFP on Saturday (4/26), the sound of the bell indicates at the same time as the funeral procession of Pope Francis begins. The mourning people applauded their hands and applaud them when the coffin of Pope Francis was taken on the ground of Santo Peter. Hundreds of thousands of mourning people wrapped the streets around the basilica after the event. They see the procession through the large screen installed. After being buried for three days in the Basilica of St. Petrus, the coffin of Pope Francis was taken to Santo Petrus square on Saturday (4/26), local time. This marks the start of the funeral mass of Pope Francis, who attended more than 100 foreign delegates and hundreds of thousands of people. With preceding the Book of Gospels, as indicated CnnThe coffin of Pope Francis who had been sealed was brought by the holy door of the Basilica of Saint-Pierre on the Place de Saint Petrus to the Vatican. The body of the body was carried by the crabs called “gentlemen of his holiness” or whales for the whale. Discover the video: Jokowi-Materi Prabowo goes to the funeral from the Pope to the Vatican (FJP / JBR) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

