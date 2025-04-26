PM Modi to distribute more than 51,000 appointments to the 15th Rozgar Mela today





New Delhi, April 26: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute more than 51,000 letters of appointment to newly recruited young people in various departments and government organizations through videoconferencing on Saturday as part of the 15th edition of Rozgar Mela. According to a press release published by the Prime Minister's office (PMO), Rozgar Mela will be held at 47 locations across the country and complies with the center’s commitment to grant the highest priority on job production. This national initiative aims to offer significant opportunities for the empowerment of young people and to allow them to effectively contribute to the country's progress. The new recruits, selected in different parts of India, will join the ministries and departments of the central government, in particular the Ministry of Revenue, the Ministry of Personnel and Public and Pensions, Ministry of Interior Affairs, Department of Posts, Higher Education Department, Ministry of Railway and the Ministry of Labor and Employment, among others. Since the launch of the Rozgar Mela in October 2022, the center has offered more than 10 lakh of permanent jobs. During the 14th edition of Rozgar Mela which was held in December of last year, Prime Minister Modi stressed that 71,000 job offers were distributed. During the event, he noted that the job fairs were part of the wider vision of the government to ensure that employment has complete transparency and responsibility. Rozgar Mela, who started on October 22, 2022, with the distribution of 75,000 letters of appointment in its first edition, marks a crucial stage in government efforts to create solid job avenues for young people. The 10 -lakh recruitment campaign was launched to facilitate job production and fill the gap between job seekers and various government sectors. The initiative is considered a vital decision not only to reduce unemployment, but also to allow young people to participate actively in the history of India's growth. During the previous edition, Prime Minister Modi also noted that India had concluded migration and employment agreements with 21 countries in recent years. These include nations such as Japan, Australia, France, Germany, Israel, Mauritius, the United Kingdom and Italy, as well as several Gulf countries.

