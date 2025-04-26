China rejects Trump's claim on pricing discussions with XI





President Trump, whose trade war with China has shaken the financial markets and threatened to disrupt huge commercial bands, suggested on Friday that he had been in contact with Xi Jinping, president of Chinas, even if Chinese officials insisted that no negotiations were performing.

In an interview with Time on Tuesday, Trump said that Mr. Xi called him, although he refused to say when, and said that his team was in active talks with China for a trade agreement. Asked about the interview outside the White House on Friday morning, the president reiterated that he had spoken several times to the Chinese president, but he refused to answer when he was scored if a call had occurred after having imposed prices this month.

Mr. Trump's comments seemed to create the impression of progress with China to appease the nervous financial markets, which fell in the middle of the signs that the biggest economies in the world are in confrontation. The S&P 500 is down 10% since the inauguration of January 20.

But the claims of the presidents of talks were rejected by Chinese officials, who have denied several times this week that they are actively negotiating with the United States.

China and the United States have not organized consultations or negotiations on the issue of prices, said on Friday at a press conference. The United States should not confuse the public.

Chinese officials have repeatedly said that the United States should stop threatening China and engage in dialogue on the basis of equality and respect. On Thursday, there is spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said there were no economic and commercial negotiations between China and the United States.

Any complaint on the progress of the economic and commercial negotiations of China-St. US-based rumors without factual evidence, he said. The Chinese Washington Embassy refused to comment on Friday.

As we have always said, President Trump's team continues to correspond to their Chinese counterparts, said Karoline Leavitt, the press secretary of the White House. The president remains optimistic about obtaining a fair trade agreement with China.

Trump reduced the prices on Chinese imports to a minimum of 145% this month, in order to force China to commercial negotiations. But Chinese officials responded by issuing their own prices on American products and tightening exports to the United States minerals and magnets necessary for many industries, including the defense sector.

The Chinese also seem to have ignored Mr. Trump's suggestions that the best way to solve the problem would be that Mr. Xi contact him directly. With the two governments of a dead end, companies that count on the supply of products from China varying hardware stores through toys were thrown into a turmoil. The three -digit rate rates have forced a lot to interrupt the expeditions entirely.

Trump officials admitted that the status quo with China on trade was not sustainable, and some have planned to bring back the samples in the country. But the White House insists that she will not do so unless an agreement is concluded so that China does the same.

Questioned in time interview if he called Mr. XI if the Chinese chief had not called first, Trump said no.

Met China, he said. Were going well with everyone.

Trump also declared, without evidence, that he had concluded 200 agreements. He said he would finish and announces them in the next three to four weeks.

Trump announced higher reciprocal rates over nearly 60 countries in early April. Since then, the White House has said that it has received requests from dozens of countries to negotiate commercial conditions, and Peter Navarro, the Commercial Advisor of the White House, said the administration would conclude 90 agreements in 90 days.

Ms. Leavitt said this week that the Trump administration had received 18 paper proposals and that the sales team met 34 countries this week only.

But many trade experts have expressed skepticism, since the previous commercial projects of the United States took on average more than a year to negotiate.

The president told Time that trade with countries like China had been unfair and should be changed. You can't let them win a dollar billion from us, he said.

Trump said he would individually examine companies looking for exemptions from prices. He also said he had a list of products that would be good to import. There are products that I really don't want to do here, he said.

But Trump insisted that the prices encouraged companies to return to the United States and that he would plan to have high prices in a year in a total victory because the country would make a fortune.

It's a huge success, he said. You don't know it yet.

In public, Mr. Trump said that his prices work well, that countries come to him by begging offers and that everything will work beautifully for the American people.

In private, the team of presidents was less joyful. Large retailers informed Mr. Trump about their expectations for empty store shelves if his prices are held in place. His main economic advisers, the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the trade secretary, Howard Lunick, were so alarmed by the sale on the bond markets, and the potential for a generalized financial panic, that they urged Mr. Trump to put a 90 -day break on his reciprocal prices two weeks ago.

Since then, his team has focused on how to defuse their trade war with China without seeing capitulated.

Trump and some of his advisers thought that the Chinese economy would be very vulnerable to American prices, given the country's dependence on the United States. But they seem to have misunderstood the extent of the lever effect of the presidents on Mr. XI.

Chinese officials have clearly indicated, thanks to their statements to the media, that they did not appreciate the intimate tone of Mr. Trump and that any negotiation must be carried out by an official process.

Beijing has also censored carefully censored and organized information in China on trade war and highlighted the resilience of countries and the ability to resist pain.

Trump, meanwhile, saw his number of polls drop. His approval rating on the economy always a force for him has become a weakness. Republican legislators fear wiping in the middle of 2026, aggravating pressure on Mr. Trump to conclude agreements that will restore a feeling of economic well-being.

ESWAR PRASAD, professor of trade policy at Cornell University and former chief of the Chinese division of the International Monetary Fund, said that the two countries seemed to recognize the need to start negotiations, but each wanted to introduce them to their own conditions.

Beijing's account seems to have moved in recent days, political decision-makers stifling their backs and feeling that they can travel this, he said. Their perception seems to be that the Trump team will come to them while the US economy is in proportion to more damage from the climbing of the trade war.

