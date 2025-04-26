



FTSE 100 marks the longest sequence of victories in more than five years The British stock market has achieved its longest expanse of daily earnings since 2019, the FTSE 100, closing almost 8 more points to 8,415 to 0.09%increase. The index has now increased by 10 consecutive negotiation sessions, going from 7,679 points on April 9. This marks the most sustained rally since Boris 'rebound after Boris Johnsons' electoral victory over five years ago. Neil Wilson, British investment strategist at Saxo Markets, attributes the constant climb to more than rescue on trade tensions. We have seen gradually more positive news on prices, and the federal reserve has marked the desire to reduce interest rates in the coming months, Wilson noted. He also underlined the defensive qualities of the FTES: There is a strong culture of dividends in the index, offering a degree of shelters on uncertain markets. When investors focus on preserving capital, high -yield shares become more and more attractive. This resilience is obvious when comparing recent performance with the United States. Since April 9, the FTSE has regularly advanced, while the S&P 500 has undergone several net daily decreases, including one of the almost 3.5% and two more than 2%. The FTSE 100 may not be flashy, but it is like an old white and comforting when the markets become stormy, added Wilson. He also suggested that a broader change in world capital flows could be at stake, the funds that came out of the United States. Supporting this opinion, the book appreciated about 4.5% compared to the dollar on the same two -week section. In dollars, the FTSE has won about 15% since it rebounded its hollows of the post-liberation day. If anyone reads this article found it useful, useful? Then please subscribe www.share-talk.com or follow Share On our Twitter page for future updates. Website terms use all information is provided instead. When we allow bloggers to publish articles on our platform, please note that these are not our opinions or our views and we have no affiliation with the companies mentioned Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.share-talk.com/ftse-100-secures-10-day-winning-streak-for-first-time-since-2019/

