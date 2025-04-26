The story behind Donald Trump's moments at 100 days

THurty a few minutes after our interview with President Donald Trump in the oval office on April 22, aid opened the door to tell the president that Prime Minister Indias Narendra Modi was at stake. She gave Trump a typed note and he won the phone on his desk. Hold Music could be heard. Earlier in the day, armed men had killed 26 people In a seaside resort in Kashmir, and Trump told us to keep our seats as he presented condolences to his world leader. At one point, he blocked the word terrorism to us as an explanation of the call. At another time during the call, he praised the rear wall of the oval office, as if to say that we should take a look at the paintings and the decoration he had added to the room. (It's new and improved, Trump said about the office when we entered.)

It was the fourth interview that the president carried out over time since he won the republican appointment to the presidency last spring, and a rare long form and on the record, one of the longest with any press organization since its inauguration in January. We were there to question Trump on his first 100 days in power, a milestone for any presidency, and certainly for one as ambitious and aggressive as this one. The conversation came at a time to Emerging crises For the Trumps, second term. That morning, its manipulation of the economy sparked painful titles. The performance of the main American stock market indices made comparisons with 1928 and 1932. (Do not move, Trump advised when the question of retirement savings arose. You will be fine. You will see.) Pete Hegseth, Trumps Secretary of Defense, was faced with an examination of staff and its management of sensitive information. Conflicts abroad, in particular the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which he declared during the campaign he could resolve in one day, continues to flow. War has been raging for three years. I just got here, and you say, what has taken so long? He told us.

But what was in our minds was the transformation of the American presidency. During his first 100 days, he sought to take the power of rival American institutions. Trump, for his part, rejected the idea that he extended the powers of the presidency. I don't feel like I widen it, he told us. I think I use it because it had to be used. Trumps return to Washington can still shock. In the private dining room, where Trump watched the attack on the American Capitol, playing on television four years ago, the television showed images of Fox News from his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, press information. On the table was seated a lot of papers, including a large Ukraine card and a golden television remote control. The boxing championship belt that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky left after his recent failed visit with Trump over a door frame. In a small room in the dining room are a pair of cabinets holding goods for visitors, including Maga hats in red, white and black travel cups, Trump brand towels and gold basketball sneakers.

For more than 100 years, time has covered world leaders, providing exclusive interviews and reports to increase transparency and responsibility. As in the past, we publish the complete transcription of our interview with Trump and the analysis of his remarks with this week's coverage, written by Eric Cortellesa, who covered the last Trump campaign and the presidents return to the post for time.

The commitment of employment over time, as he will tell you, dates back to decades. He was the first on the coverage in 1989. The cover accompanying the story of Cortellessas is Trumps 46th, a counting equaling that of Ronald Reagan, whose portrait is now in place in the oval office. The two Republican presidents are second more than in addition, Richard Nixon, who was on the cover of Time more than any other individual. Our new cover photo was taken by Martin Schoeller, who first photographed Trump for the coverage of time a decade ago, summer after launching his first presidential campaign, starting a political history that changed this century. The title on this subject: Treat it.