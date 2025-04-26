The subtly complicated policy of Pope Francis funeral





Funeral can often be controversial events, and Pope Francis funeral on Saturday during which dozens of world leaders (often combative) will be seated in the same space will be no exception.

From President Donald Trump, to whom the Pope expressed his dissatisfaction with the hostility of Trump to immigration, to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy who recently rejected the trumps offering that he concedes the territory to Russia, the papal funerals will be a time when different factions, perhaps frustrating, could have to interact with another. And the possibilities of tension, secret conversations and disappointment of seats abound.

Indeed, with a growing list of dignitaries and delegations from 130 countries around the world by planning, expect political tensions to bleed in the funeral of a Pope who had pointed outdoors about the way in which many world leaders have led their ties. 7, 2023, attacks and even embarrassment in the way in which vice-president JD Vance, a relatively recent Catholic convert, tried to use Catholic theology to defend loving immigrants less than people in the United States

Some tensions are already spreading. After Francis Death, some Israeli leaders initially sent condolence messages via social media. But then these diplomats were ordered to delete these messages and not to sign condolence books in the Vatican embassies.

While a message of condolences was sent by Israeli President Israeli Isac Herzog, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent nothing. Israel erasing the expressions of sympathy that was the Sentand which ordered its officials not to sign the condolence book can perhaps be attributed to Francis on Israel in December 2023 that it is war, it is terrorism, that Israel interpreted as a support from Francis in Hamas.

It may be easy to forget that the Vatican is an ecclesiastical state that was created in 1929. This means that Francis was not only the head of the Catholic Church but that he was also a head of state. Consequently, its final service serves both as religious and state funeral, and the list of dignitaries and delegations present is a recognition of the role of the popes as a person who speaks not only to Catholics but to other world leaders. Francis did it throughout its 12 -year papacy, through statements, encyclicals and visits to 68 countries.

Do not expect to see Trump, the so-called free world leader, before and center.

As for seats arrangements, do not expect to see Trump, the so-called free world leader, Frontand Center. Argentina, where the future Pope Jorge Mario Bergoglio was born on December 17, 1936 will receive the most important place in advance. So there is Italy, because this country surrounds the Vatican and because the Pope is the bishop of Rome. Then, the reigning monarchs are seated before the other heads of state whose countries will be organized in alphabetical order according to their names in French.

According to the Holy See press office, Trump, president of Tats, will be seated between leaders in Estonia and Finland. These world leaders will be seated in a block of the basilica on one side of Francis Coffin, while the cardinals, the bishops and other ecclesiastical characters will be seated with the other. Although care is not taken to prevent adversaries from interacting with each other, it is difficult to see how managers who do not get along will completely avoid each other. The districts close to the seats in the basilica will signify less personal space than usual.

The non-nunci apostolic, the papal ambassadors of each country, will be responsible for smoothing all these problems and managing the injured feelings. They will be responsible for their delegations from countries. Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nonce for the United States, will be responsible for the American delegation. His hands are full, especially with Trump. Vance recognized prevailing the previous entries with Francis during a visit to India, saying that I am aware that he had disagreements with some of the policies of our administration. I will not lower the heritage of man by speaking of his policy. I think he was a great Christian pastor and that's how I choose to remember the Holy Father.

Vice-president JD Vance

Observers informed of the intrigue and the papal policy will pay attention to who will bring Trump in the American delegation, how world leaders like Frances Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will interact with Trump and how tensions within the European Union will occur with the presence of Zelenskyys. Francis was sometimes a vocal critic of governments and leaders in the protection of their rights and the poor. But his funeral will be a moment for those he has criticized to pay tribute to a religious leader with a strong moral compass which can sometimes have thwarted them, but who have also won their respect.

