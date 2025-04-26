Prabowo's envoys to join the funeral mass of Pope Francis





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The delegation of the Indonesian president Prabowo suffered will attend the funeral mass of Pope Francis on Saturday morning, Vatican time, on April 26, 2025. The Minister of Human Rights, Natalius Pigai, one of the four representatives of the Vatican government, said that the delegation would attend funeral as officials alongside leaders of other countries. Pigai said they would leave from the hotel at 7:30 am, local time wearing formal black costumes with traditional links and caps. “The funeral mass should start at 10:00 am and end at 12:00 pm, Vatican time,” said Pigai in a tempo message on April 26, 2025. Natalius Pigai arrived in Rome, Italy, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Meanwhile, Ignasius Jonan, the 7th president Joko Widodo or Jokowi, and the vice-minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono arrived on Friday April 25, 2025. They stayed in the same hotel and the same soil in Rome. Pigai also mentioned that the delegation met the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Vatican and Italy. '' We were fully facilitated by the staff of the Ministry of the State Secretariat. Yesterday, Friday, Pak Jonan, Pak Thomas and I were at the Vatican who attended mass at the Saint-Pierre basilica '' said Pigai. PRABOWO SUBIANTO A JOKOWI delegate to attend the funeral of Pope Francis at the Vatican. In addition to Jokowi, Prabowo sends the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, the vice minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono, and the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan. Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi said the representatives had brought a personal letter from President Prabowo to be given to the Vatican government. The message includes the condolences of Indonesia for the loss of Pope Francis. The message also includes the hope of Prabowo that Pope Francis's mind to defend the weak continues. “We hope that the spirit of Pope Francis defends the weak, the poor and the oppressed, these are the values ​​of humanity left by Pope Francis, and we must continue,” he said. Choice of the publisher: After 3 hours of waiting, the Indonesian pastor definitively makes respect for Pope Francis Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

