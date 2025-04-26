



US President Donald Trump sought minimizing world concerns about the growing conflict between India and Pakistan after the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, which killed 26 people of 25 Indian tourists and a Nepalese citizen on Friday on Friday. And they had this fight for 1,000 years in cashmere. The cashmere has lasted for 1,000 years, probably longer than that. And it was a bad yesterday, however, it was bad. More than 30 people. If he intended to mediate or intervene in the crisis, Trump responded, there have been tensions at this border for 1,500 years. So you know, as it was, but they will make it understood in one way or another. I'm sure I know the two leaders. There is a great tension between Pakistan and India. But there has always been. Attack Sparks Fierce Diplomatic and Security Fallout The attack on Pahalgam has been the deadliest in the region since Pulwama in 2019. The resistance front (TRF), widely considered as a proxy for prohibited responsibility. According to Indian officials, three armed men opened fire on unarmed tourists in Baisaran Meadow, a panoramic place near Pahalgam. Transit with Pakistan. The Saarc visa exemption system for Pakistani nationals has been suspended, giving those present in India. Pakistan, however, has rejected any connection with the attack, calling frivolous allegations and warning reprisals if new climbing measures are taken by India. No victim was immediately reported, but the officials confirmed that the situation remains volatile.

This last incident threatens to push the already fragile relationship between the two nuclear neighbors to a new hollow. Public feeling in India has become more atrocist following the attack, while Pakistani officials remain provocative in the face of increasing pressure.

The Industry Water Treaty and the Shadow Water Cursor Water Treaty, a rare example of sustained cooperation between India and Pakistan, was negotiated by the World Bank after nine years of negotiations. Signed in 1960, he granted Pakistan control over Western rivers (Industs, Jhelum, Chenab), while India retains access to the Orientals (Ravi, Beas, Sutlej), with limited rights over Western rivers for irrigation and hydroelectricity.

Despite three wars and several dead ends, the treaty has now held Fluntutuntil.

The Kashmir conflict itself dates back to 1947, the year of independence and partition. Since then, insurrections and cross -border hostilities have evolved intermittently. The armed rebel groups have led an insurrection into the cashmere administered by the Indians since 1989, calling for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The Trumps remarks offered little in terms of mediation, but reflected a greater reluctance of Washington to insert directly into the crisis. By invoking history and personal ties with the two nations, the American president suggested that it was not a Washingtons fight.

But for India and Pakistan, the issues are immediately and deeply personal. The cashmere remains an unresolved injury, and with each attack and reprisals, the scars deepened.

As Trump said, there is a great tension between Pakistan and India. But there have always been.

That this status quo has exploded does not depend on the words of foreigners, but on the actions of the two governments in the coming days.

