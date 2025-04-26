Trump met the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the funeral of Pope Francis





President Trump and the president of Ukraine Zelenskyy met in private before the funeral of Pope Francis and “had a very productive discussion,” the White House said on Saturday.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian government described the “constructive” meeting and said that the two leaders worked to arrange another. In a press release on social networks, Zelenskyy said it was a “good meeting”.

“We have discussed a lot of one against one,” said Zelenskyy. “Hope out of the results on everything we have covered. Protect the life of our people. A complete and unconditional ceasefire. Reliable and durable peace that will prevent another war from bursting. Very symbolic meeting which has the potential to become historic, if we get joint results. Thank you @potus.”

Ukraine's presidential press service has published images of Reunion, as well as an image of a meeting between Mr. Trump, Zelensky, French president Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met before Pope Francis' funeral to the Vatican on Saturday, April 26. Ukraine Presidential Office Handout

Trump tries to negotiate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. Russia launched a large-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, after having sent troops for the first time in eastern Ukraine in 2014. It left Italy to return to the United States shortly after the end of the Saint-Pierre Basilica service.

The president on Saturday was part of more than 50 heads of state and other dignitaries attending the funeral of Pope Francis, where he made his respect for the Roman Catholic chief who did not agree with him on various questions.

He also briefly met Prince William British, reported CBS News Network BBC News.

Trump arrived at the Vatican with his wife, the first lady Melania Trump. When Zelenskyy arrived for the ceremony, the crowd gathered broke out in applause.

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the American president Donald Trump, the French president Emmanuel Macron and the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appear during a meeting, while they attend the funeral of Pope Francis, in the Basilica Saint-Pierre, in the Vatican, Italy, April 26, 2025.

Trump told journalists on Friday when he flew to Rome that he went to the funeral “out of respect” for the pontiff, who died on Monday after undergoing a stroke at the age of 88.

Francis did not agree with Mr. Trump's approach on issues such as immigration, treatment of migrants and climate change. The Argentinian pontiff and the American president clashed at the start of their immigration relationship. In 2016, Francis, referring to the then candidate Trump and her campaign slogan of “Build the Wall”, called anyone building a wall to prevent migrants “not Christians”. Trump said the commentary was “shameful”.

But after the death of Francis, the republican president congratulated him as a “good man” who “worked hard” and “loved the world”. Trump also ordered that the American flags will be transported by plane to half of the staff in honor of Francis.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda, President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, French President Emmanuel Macron and King Felipe of Spain attend the funeral mass of Pope Francis in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, April 26, 2025.

Trump had declared a few times before leaving Washington that he would have “a lot” of meetings with counterparts on the sidelines of the funeral. But he seemed to move away from this when he flew to Rome.

“Frankly, it's a bit disrespectful to have meetings when you are at the funeral of a pope,” the president told the journalists accompanying him on the Air Force One. Nevertheless, Mr. Trump said, “I'm going to talk to people. I will see a lot of people.”

Trump did not develop when he was asked if he would simply be managers by passing or in more in -depth interviews. He suggested that he could have meetings at Villa Taverna, the residence of the American ambassador, where he spent the night.

“It's a bit difficult because we don't have much time,” said Trump, noting his late arrival in Rome. He had to return to the United States immediately after the funeral.

“I think we are going to try to see some people who are important in what we do,” said Trump, who tries to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and negotiate trade agreements with several countries.

He posted on Truth social shortly after his arrival in Rome that Ukraine and Russia should meet for “very high level talks” by finishing the bloody three -year war launched by the invasion of Russia. His envoy, Steve Witkoff, met Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Friday, and Trump said the two parties were “very close to an agreement”.

Zelenskyy arrived in Rome on Saturday to attend the funeral, joining the first lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska. Putin did not attend.

Aaron Navarro and Haley Ott contributed to this report.

