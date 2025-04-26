Share Talk Weekly Small Cap Movers & Shakers, Saturday April 26, 2025

FTSE 100 marks the longest sequence of victories in more than five years

The British stock market has produced its longest daily gains since 2019, with the FTSE 100 Closing of almost 8 points higher to 8,415 to 0.09%increased. The index increased by 10 consecutive negotiation sessions, going from 7,679 points on April 9. This marks the most sustained rally since Boris 'rebound after Boris Johnsons' electoral victory over five years ago.

Turning to the wider market, the Target all studies experienced a stable performance, although modest, during the shortened negotiation week, increasing by less than a quarter of a hundred to close to 671.36. Although the index has shown rise up in the past two weeks, it remains at a certain distance from the recovery of its 2025 peak of 729.

Investors who have demonstrated provident or who may have benefited from an exceptionally wealthy calendar by acquiring actions Vast PLC resources (vast) Last week is now well rewarded, because the actions of the company have doubled. This thrust follows vast resources that succeed in acquiring a diamond plot held in Zimbabwe for 15 years. After having increased by 20% on Friday, the action recorded an increase of 103% during the negotiation week, which led to a market assessment of around 14 million for the company.

Metals One (MT1) announced the acquisition of uranium projects, which includes the Squaw Creek uranium project in Wyoming and the Uravan belt uranium-vanadium project in Colorado, the United States. The transaction reflects the growing strategic importance of uranium, given the current deficit in supply to the United States, and Vanadium, which is essential for energy storage technologies. After the announcement, the course in metal action increased from 18.7% to 16.5 pence.

Energy Energy (EME) announced that the joint venture partners of the Wilson River-1 project agreed to participate in the next drilling rod test, which is expected to start in early May. After the announcement, the company's share price increased by 18%, reaching 0.115 pence.

Wishbone Gold (WSBN) Prepares to start drilling at the main target in unreal gold located at Red Setter Dome, near the Telfer gold mine. The target is characterized by a major geological structure of the Dome type, similar to that of Telfer. The Golds Golds share price increased by 17.8% to 0.1325 pence.

Rome Resources PLC (RMR) Advanced 14% following the announcement that operations will resume in its tin and basic metal project in the Democratic Republic of Congo, after a temporary suspension caused by political disorders.

Eco Animal Health (EAH), indicated that its profit before tax and its cash position for the exercise 202425 exceeded expectations. Although the before tax profit should further increase from 4.2 million to 3.6 million, commercial conditions in China improved during the second half. The cash reserves amounted to 25 million at the end of March 2025. Prices should not considerably affect future results. The company's share price increased from 13.1% to 60.5 pence.

Activeops (laom),Income forecasts were revised up to 4% to 30.4 million. Net recurring income was 108%, and annualized recurring income increased by 15% despite the loss of a major client. Net treasury amounted to 20.6 million at the end of March 2025, representing nearly a third of the company's market capitalization. The before tax profit remained stable at 2.1 million, with a forecast of 2.3 million for the current year. The Activeops share price increased by 11.2% to 94 pence.

Turning to less positive developments, RWS Holdings (RWS) emerged as the largest waste on the IOM-Partage, down 41%. The linguistic services specialist reported a significant drop in profits in the first half, accompanied by demotion to its full-year guidelines. The before tax profit is expected to decrease considerably, from 46 million to 17 million. Net debt amounted to 27 million at the end of March 2025. The directives updated for the before tax profit of the year for 20,2425 were revised at a range of 60 to 70 million, compared to the previous consensual forecast of 97.4 million.

Brighton Pier Group Plc (Pier), The owner of the emblematic attraction Seaside continued to fight following his announcement to delimit the market. The remaining investors have experienced an additional 41% drop in the business value of the company.

Elsewhere, under the question of whether the market reaction was proportionate, Northcoders Group PLC (Code)A technological training supplier saw its stock market price drop by 35% after the publication of its preliminary results on Wednesday. We still do not know what specifically triggered the unfavorable reaction of the markets, although the concerns could have been reinforced by the uncertainty surrounding the renewal of a key contract with the Ministry of Education. Management has indicated that there is confidence, but no certainty, that decisions concerning future contractual structures will be made in due course, national popular discussions are currently underway.

Sunday Energy (SNDA) posted a circular to obtain the approval of the shareholders for the issue of collective loan tickets 9 million dollars and establishing the terms of a farm agreement concluded with Timor Gap for the chuditch gas field, Timor-leste offshore. Timor Gap will increase its participation by 40% to 70%. Drilling is scheduled for the third trimester. The share price decreased by 10.3% to 0.065p, but it is still up the week.

First African Minerals (Prem) increased 1.575 m to 0.035p / share. This will be invested in the Zulu Lithium and Tantalus project factory so that notes and tonnage can be improved. This will help to try to achieve a binding agreement for future development. The share price dropped from 9.4% to 0.0385p.

