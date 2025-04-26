



This content was published in

April 25, 2025 – 18:13 Vatican City, April 25 (EFE). The conduct protocol for Francisco's funeral is a delicate diplomatic work which avoids contradictory situations to follow the alphabetical order to franc during the allocation of positions. These are some of the main guests planned in the funeral: – Argentina . President of the Republic: Javier Milei – Italia . President of the Republic: Sergio Mattarella . Minister of Primera: Giorgia Meloni – Reoperative sovereign . Bishop of Andorra: Mr. Joan-enric Live Sicily . King Felipe and Reina Matilde de Blgica . Queen Mara from Denmark . Prince Heir Sheikh Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Emirates Rabes Unidos . King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia from Spaa . King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein and Queen Rania de Jordan . Rey Letsie III of Lesoto . Heir Prince Luis de Liechtenstein. . Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Enrique de Luxembourg and La Grande Duchess, Mara Teresa de Luxembourg . Prince Alberto II of Mnaco and Princess consorted Charlne . Grand Master and Chief of the Order of Malta, John Dunlap . King Carlos XVI Gustavo of Sweden and Queen Silvia – Head of State . President of Albania: Bajram Begaj . President of Germany: Frank-Walter Steinmeier . President of Angola: Joo Manuel Gonalves Loureno . President of Armenia: Vahagn Khacaturyan . Governor General of Australia: Sam Mostyn . President of Austria: Alexander Van der Bellen . Belize General Governor: Froyla Tzalam . President of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina: Eljka Cvijanovi . President of Brazil: Luiz Incio Lula da Silva . Governor General of Canada: Mary Simon . President of Cabo Verde: Jos Maria Neves . President in Cyprus: Nikos Christdoulides . President of the Central Republic of Africa: Faustin Archangel Toujade . President of the Republica Democortica del Congo: Flix Tshisekedi . President of Croatia: Zoran Milanovi . President of the Republic of Ecuador: Daniel Noboa . President of Estonia: Alar Karis . President of the United States of Amrica: Donald Trump . President of Finland: Alexander Stubb . President of the French Republic: . President of the Gabone Republic: . President of Georgia: Mikheil Kavelashvili . President of Honduras: Iris Xiomara Castro Sarmiento . President of Hungra: Tams Sulyok . President of India: Doupadi Murmur . President of Indonesia: Joko Widodo . President of Ireland: Michael D. Higgings . President of Iceland: find tmasdttir . President of Kenya: William Samoei Ruto . President of Latvia: Edgar Rinkvis . President del LBANO: General Joseph Aoun . President of Lithuania: Naseda Tsiganes . President of Macedonia: Gordana Silian's-Davkova . President of Madagascar: Andry Rajoelina . President of Malta: Myriam Spiteri Debono . President of Moldova: Maia Sandu . President of Mozambique: Daniel Chapo S President of Montenegro: Jakov Milatovi . Philippine President: Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr . President of Poland: Andrzej doubts . President of Portugal: Marcelo Rebelo de Souza . President of the Dominican Republic: Luis Rodolfo Abinader Corona . Rumana Interino Presidents: Ilie-Gavril Bolojan . Capita Rétes de la Réplica de San Marino: Denise Bronzetti and Italo Right . President of Seychelles: Wavel Ramkalawan . President of Sierra Leone: Julius Maada organic . President of Slovakia: Peter Pellegrini . President Eslovenia: Nataa Pirc Musar . President of Switzerland: Karin Keller Sutter . President of East Timor: Jos Ramos Horta . President of Togo: Faur Essozimna Gnassingbe . President of Ucrania: Volodimir Zelenski . President of the European Council: Antonio Costa . President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen – Prince heirs . Prince Haakon of Norway and Princess Mette-Marit . Prince Guillermo of Wales – Prime Ministers . Prime Minister of Andorra: Xavier Espot Zamora . Prime Minister of Bangladesh: Muhammad Yunus . Primer Minister of Brygica: Bart de Wever S Primer Minister of Bulgaria: Rossen Jeliazkov . Primer Minister of Greekia: Kiriakos Mitsotakis . Minister of Luxembourg primers: Luc Friedn . Prime Minister of Morocco: Aziz Akhannouch . New Zealand Prime Minister: Christopher Mark Luxon . Prime Minister of Palestine: Mohamed Mustafa . Primer Minister of Catar: Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thahani . Prime Minister of the United Kingdom: Keir Starmer . Serbia Prime Minister: Djuro Macut . Swedish Prime Minister: ULF KrisSSON . Czech Prime Minister of the Republic: Petr Fiala – Consorted from heads of state . The First Lady of Colombia: Vernica Alcocer Garca – Status viceals . Burundi vice-president: Prosper Bazombaza . Vice-president of Cuba: Salvador Valds . Salvador vice-president: Flix Ulloa Garay . Equatorial Guinea: Teodoro Nguema Biang Manue . Tanzania Vice-Presiende: Philip Isdor plan . Vice-president of Zimbabue: Costantino Guveta Dominic Nykadzino Chiwenga – Government vice-presidents . Vice-Presidents of Espaa: Mara Jess Montero and Yolanda Daz . Esuatini vice-president: Khalesis Dlada . Vice-president of Mexico: Rosa Icela Rodrguez – In addition, the representatives of the United Nations, the European Council or the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, among other international organizations will participate. Make an efe TFC-CSV / MR / FPA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/los-invitados-al-funeral-de-francisco,-una-congregaci%25C3%25B3n-de-l%25C3%25ADderes-mundiales/89217024

