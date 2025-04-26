Pope Francis Funeral: World leaders join people in people in St Peter Square at the Vatican, the PM Modi pays homage





Pope Francis was the first non -European pope in almost 1,300 years. He died on Monday after undergoing a stroke at the age of 88. President Droupadi Murmu represents India at the Pope's funeral to the Vatican.

Vatican City: Pope Francis will be resting Saturday after a funeral mass in St Peters Square in the city of the Vatican. Funerals are frequented by the best international dignitaries, including governments of governments, heads of state, monarchs, etc. US President Donald Trump was part of more than 50 heads of state and other dignitaries participating in the funeral of Pope Francis, where he will personally pay tribute to the Roman Catholic chief who did not agree with him on various questions. Trump arrived at the Vatican with his wife, the first lady Melania Trump. Trump arrived at the Vatican with his wife, the first lady Melania Trump. Trump told journalists on Friday, when he flew to Rome, that he went to the funeral out of respect for the pontiff, who died on Monday after undergoing a stroke at the age of 88. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also arrived to pay the Francis fund. Among the other notable participants, let us quote the chairman of the EU Ursula von der Leyen commission, the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the president of Argantinne Javier Milei. According to the Vatican, the coffin of the Pope will be placed at the back of a Potemobile used during his trip in 2015 in the Philippines. The vehicle has been modified so that the coffin is visible for mourning people along the nearly 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) of the Saint Peters basilica to its burial place. Friday, President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to Pope Francis at the Basilica of Saint-Pierre here. President Doupadi Murmu paid tribute to his holiness Pope Francis at the Basilica of St Peter in the city of the Vatican, said his office in an article on X. Friday, President Droupadi Murmu also paid tribute to Pope Francis President Murmu is accompanied by the Minister of the Union of Parliamentary Affairs and Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for the Affairs and Fisheries of Minorities, Livestock and Laiterie George Kurian, and vice-president of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Joshua de Souza. In an article on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the Pope, saying: “Rashtrapati Ji pays homage to his holiness, Pope Francis on behalf of the Indian people. The world will always remember his service to society.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis at the G7 awareness top in Italy. Tens of thousands of mourning people waited for hours online to say goodbye to Francis, who died on Monday after undergoing a stroke at the age of 88. Francis was the first non -European pope in almost 1,300 years. (With AP inputs)

