Trump Rally in the county of Macomb, Michigan: details published

President Donald Trump welcomed the governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer and the state representative Michigan, Matt Hall, for a signing ceremony of the White House on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The rally, open to the public, will take place at the Macomb Community College in Warren, Michigan. The Trump campaign says that the first 100 days of its second term were the “most successful and monumental” in history, citing border security and the softening of inflation.

President Donald Trump's campaign has published details on a rally he will hold on Tuesday, April 29 in Macomb County to celebrate the 100th day of his second term next week.

On April 25, the campaign of an email indicated that the event will be held at 6 p.m. on April 29 at the Macomb Community College in Warren. The event is open to the public, whose members can obtain tickets here.

The doors should open at 1:45 p.m. that day.

Last week, the White House announced Trump's visit to Michigan, her first since her elected president in a second non -consecutive term in office. Trump won the state of Michigan in the 2016 and 2024 elections, but lost the state and the elections in 2020.

Since his entry into office for his second mandate, Trump has worked aggressively to redo the federal government, trying to reduce jobs and agencies, to serve diversity programs, to deport immigrants and to establish prices that have threatened to upset the world economic order, but which, according to him, is necessary to force more equitable trade agreements.

In a press release, the Trump campaign said Tuesday was a “celebration of the first 100 most successful and monumental days of any history in history”.

“President Trump has taken more executive actions than any other president of history in the first 100 monumental days and hundreds of his promises have already been held. More importantly, President Trump has held his two most important signing campaign promises: the border is safe and inflation ends,” the statement said.

Trump managed to bring border crossings along the southwest border to a hollow of all time. But inflation, measured by the consumer price index, was practically unchanged to go back in the last months of the mandate of former president Joe Biden.

Trump cannot run for another term due to constitutional limitations.

