Xi Jinping, secretary general of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC), urged efforts to promote healthy and ordered development of artificial intelligence (IA) in a beneficial, safe and fair direction.

On Friday, XI made these remarks during a presidency of a group study session of the CPC Central Committee political bureau.

XI pointed out that, faced with new generation AI technologies in rapid evolution, China will give complete game to the advantages of the new system to mobilize resources nationally, maintain self-affair and self-reproduction, prioritize the development focused on application, and promote healthy and ordered progress in the country's AI sector to a beneficial, safe and equitable management.

Zheng Nanning, professor at Xi'an Jiaotong University in the Shaanxi province in northwest China, gave a conference on this issue and presented suggestions. The members of the CPC Central Committee political bureau listened to the conference carefully and had discussions.

Speaking after these discussions, XI stressed that AI, as a strategic technology leading the new cycle of technological revolution and industrial transformation, has profoundly changed the way humans produce and live.

XI noted that the Central Party Committee attaches great importance to the development of AI and has improved high -level design and strengthened implementation efforts in recent years, thus resulting in holistic and systematic progress of the complete AI of the country.

Noting that there are still gaps and gaps in fields such as fundamental theories and main technologies, XI has urged to recognize these gaps and strengthen efforts to advance in-depth science-technology innovation, industrial development and AI applications, to improve the regulatory systems of AI and the government, and to firmly seize the initiative in development and government of AI.

XI stressed that breakthroughs must be carried out in fundamental theories, methodologies and tools to obtain a first furniture advantage and secure a competitive advantage in AI.

He urged efforts to regularly strengthen basic research and focus on overcoming the challenges concerning basic technologies such as high -end chips and fundamental software, thus creating fundamental software and an independent fundamental system, controllable and operating in collaboration for AI.

It has emphasized the implementation of AI to stimulate the transformation of the paradigm into scientific research and accelerate breakthrough in technological innovation in all areas.

Stressing that China has rich data resources, a complete industrial system, a wide range of application scenarios and a huge market space, XI stressed that a collaborative innovation system for the research of industry-appliation-application led by companies should be built to promote the in-depth integration of technological innovation and industrial innovation of AI.

He highlighted the roles of AI in the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the opening of new avenues for strategic emerging industries and future industries.

The construction of the IT food infrastructure must be promoted in a coordinated manner, and the development, use and sharing of data resources should be deepened, said XI.

He underlined the importance of political support for AI, including policies concerning intellectual property rights, tax and tax issues, government purchases and the opening of facilities, while he also called to advance financial services for science and technology.

He underlined the need to promote the education of AI in all phases of schooling and general education for the whole society, in order to continually cultivate high quality talents.

AI scientific research support mechanisms, career development and talent assessment should be improved, and platforms and conditions should be created to have their capacities, added XI.

XI noted that AI not only introduces unprecedented development opportunities, but also brings unprecedented risks and challenges. It is essential to grasp the trends and models of AI development and to accelerate the formulation and improvement of laws, regulations, political systems, application standards and relevant ethical directives. It is also crucial to establish technology monitoring systems, early alert and emergency intervention – to ensure that AI is safe, reliable and controllable.

He stressed that AI can serve as a global public good that benefits humanity. It is important to largely carry out international cooperation in AI, to help the countries of the world South in the world to strengthen their strengthening of technological capacities and to contribute to the bridging of the world AI gap.

Efforts should be made to promote the alignment and coordination of development strategies, governance rules and technical standards among all parties, and to form a framework for global governance and standards with extensive consensus as soon as possible, XI said.