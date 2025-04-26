Do Scottish voters want disappointing immigration?





When Tony Blair prevented the Scottish Parliament from acquiring immigration powers in the 1998 law in Scotland, he knew what he was doing. The new work may have been ideologically attached to significantly higher immigration levels than previous governments, but it did not want it to be increased by Scotland, offering a rear door to England. Since then, the Scottish National Party demanded that the power over immigration be transferred to Holyrood in order to face the shortages of labor in social care and agriculture, and to compensate for the aging Scottish population. The province of Quebec in Canada has the power to set its own immigration levels, the argument goes, so why not a country like Scotland? Before the referendum on Brexit, Michael Gove, then secretary to justice, suggested That Scotland could have its own immigration policy if the United Kingdom left the European Union. This week, the deputy for SNP Stephen Gethins cited Gove as he presented His devolution (immigration) (Scotland) Bill in the municipalities. He wants a special Scottish visa to allow more workers of hotel industry and care services in Scotland. But would they stay there? Most migrants in the United Kingdom want to live and work in the big cities of England, in particular London, where there are already large communities of immigrants. How would Scotland prevent them moving south? There may be ways to use the Scottish tax system to block this, but the British government does not take the risk. Keir Starmer was almost as hostile to mass immigration as the conservatives, at least rhetorically. Last November, he even accused Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak conducted experience at open borders after revealing that the annual net migration in the United Kingdom had reached a record of almost a million. Allowing the Scottish to offer a more liberal visa system, perhaps reducing the income threshold or allowing migrants to bring family members, like Gethins, like Gethins, would not adapt well to this position. Labor deputies ensured that the private members of Gethins are duly discussed. But does Scotland really want a mass migration? After all, these small Nordic countries, such as Denmark and Sweden, to which the SNP always aspires to turn militants against the influx of migrants. In the case of Denmarks, this extends to the bulldozer areas considered to have become parallel companiesEthnic ghettos mounted with crime. Indeed, this week, John Swinney organized a summit in Glasgow to fight The rise of “the extreme right”. If he is really afraid of the rise of far -right policy in Scottish society, he is surely not the answer. Scotland is generally more positive towards immigrants than England, at least according to surveys. But Scotland remains 95% white and has not bristling the large part of the rapid social change that many English cities have. Instead of Westminster's accusation to deprive Scotland of immigrants, Gethins could have asked his own Scottish government why, after 17 years in mandate, he failed to attract more record figures that came to Great Britain. In 2022, out of 745,000 net migrants in the United Kingdom, only 22,000 arrived in Scotland According to the ons. There has never been a white Scotland policy. England has not gourmedly embarrassed those who came here either. It is simply that the Scottish economy has not had for many decades to generate a sufficient number of well -paid jobs to attract migrants. But, as we have seen in the United Kingdom in general, immigration increases GDP but lowers GDP per capita, while exerting excessive pressure on services and infrastructure. Perhaps, instead of reprimanding Westminster, the SNP should be grateful to have dodged a bullet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://unherd.com/newsroom/do-scottish-voters-want-devolved-immigration/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos