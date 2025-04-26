Trump pays tribute to a pope who was publicly disagreeing with him for years





The president of Rome (AP), Donald Trump, paid tribute to Pope Francis on Saturday, occupying a first row seat on the Sunlit Saint-Peters square while more than 50 heads of state and other dignitaries attended the funeral of the head of the Catholic church who did not agree with the American on various problems.

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were sitting next to the Estonian President Alar Karis and not far from French President Emmanuel Macron for the outdoor service by one without a cloud.

Diplomacy was also on the agenda of Trump during his eight-hour visit to Italy: Trump had a brief private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Saint Peters Basilica before the service. Photos showed them sitting on chairs face to face in a marbled room and bent.

President Donald Trump, third on the right, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, first row on the left, and President Finlands Alexander Stubb, second on the left, attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Place Saint-Peters at the Vatican, Saturday April 26, 2025 (AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia)

President Donald Trump, third on the right, flanked by First Lady Melania Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, first row on the left, and President Finlands Alexander Stubb, second on the left, attend the funeral of Pope Francis on Place Saint-Peters at the Vatican, Saturday April 26, 2025 (AP Photo / Gregorio Borgia)

Learn more

After Trump was shown at his headquarters for the funeral, he was immediately followed by the basilica by Zelenskyy, which was greeted by a splendor of applause. It was their first face -to -face meeting since they argued at a heated oval office meeting at the end of February. Trump tried to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine which began in February 2022 when Russia invaded.

Trump stood out in the funeral in a dark blue suit and a lighter blue tie in a sad black sea. The first lady, Catholic, wore a black dress and a veil. Trump considers himself a non -denominational Christian. The couple paid tribute to the fire the pope in front of his wooden coffin.

During the service, the Trumps sometimes held their hand and the president kissed his wife on the cheek during the sign of peace. They also visited Cardinal Timothy Dolan from New York to the Vatican.

Trump told journalists on Friday when he flew to Rome that he went to the funeral out of respect for Francis, who died on Monday at 88.

Francis strongly did not agree with Trumps' approach on issues such as immigration, treatment of migrants and climate change. The Argentinian pontiff and the American president clashed at the start of their immigration relationship. In 2016, Francis, alluding to the then candidate, and her campaign slogan to build the wall, called anyone building a wall to prevent migrants and not Christians. Trump said the comment was shameful.

But after Francis Death, the republican president congratulated him as a good man who worked hard and liked the world. Trump also described the Pope as a fantastic guy guy.

He sits a few rows behind the funeral trumps, former Democratic president Joe Biden, practicing Catholic, and his wife, Jill. When Trump was asked earlier if he met his predecessor in Italy, he told journalists: it was not high on my list. It's really not.

Trump had spoken in recent days about the holding of several meetings with world leaders in Rome, but that did not seem to be during his brief visit. Trump arrived late Friday and was on the way to the United States immediately after the funeral.

The journalist of Associated Press Volodymyr Yurchuk in Kyiv, Ukraine, contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-pope-francis-funeral-vatican-rome-italy-9895e156b90aea1dde7f7ea19bf7b3e1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos