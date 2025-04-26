The latest respect for Jokowi for the envoy of Prabowo to the funeral of Pope Francis

7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and Al who are the president's messenger PRABOWO SUBIANTO Put a last respect for the fire Francis. Jokowi and other delegates also prayed in front of the coffin Pope Francis. What does the moment look like?

The messengers sent by Prabowo in addition to Jokowi, namely Wamenkeu Thomas Djiwandono, the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai and president of the host committee of Francis Pope in Indonesia 2024 Ignasius Jonan. They have been in Rome, Italy since Friday (25/4).

The four of them attended Pope Francis of Masse in Basilika Saint Petrus, the Vatican where the body of Pope Francis was buried. These are costumes, ties and compact black caps. Pigai explained that the Prabowo envoy was preparing to go to the Basilica of Santo Petrus at the local time of 07:30.

Scroll to continue with content

“Today's departure to Basilika Santo Petrus, the hotel's departure time at 7:30 am,” Pigai told journalists on Saturday (04/26/2025).

“Today is the last respect for the Vatican. We (the President's envoy), including the official state guests who participated in the final tribute ceremony of Sri Pope François with all the leaders of the country in the world,” continued Pigai.

Before the start of the mass, Jokowi and Al had the opportunity to see the coffin of Pope Françus who had been closed in basilica. The same has been done by other countries.

The special envoy of President Prabowo Subaianto was in the basilica of Santo Petrus to follow the funeral procession of the head of the world Catholic church, Pope Francis. (Special doc)

Jokowi and Al prayed in front of the coffin of Pope Francis. Jokowi seemed to raise his hand by praying to Pope Francis. Seen on the left side of Jokowi, there is a cardinal and a prayer nun.

After that, Jokowi et al and other guests from other countries were released and occupied the seats that had been provided on Place Saint-Petrus. They followed the funeral of Pope Francis with solemnity.

In the funeral procession of Pope Francis, more than 50 world leaders and 10 kings in the process of being able to present. Among them, American president Donald Trump, Ukrainian president Vlodymyr Zelensky, Prince William of England and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the King and the Queen of Spain, also from the Kingdom of Belgium, Sweden, Norway and Monaco.

The mass takes place at Petrus Basild Field, a Vatican at 10:00 am local time. Mass will be led by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re.

Pope Misapemakus Francis lasted about 90 minutes, with the presence of 224 cardinals and 750 priests and bishops. Once the mass is finished, the Francis de Pope box is brought to Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, Rome, Italy, to bury. The funeral procession took place in private.