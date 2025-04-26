Fall asleep





Young Pakistani are waiting for their turn for an Employment Employment Test of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad. AFP / File

The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) confirmed that it has sent 172,144 Pakistani workers abroad to different countries in the first three months of this year. This speaks of a number of less than a million during the exercise. Then there are other people who leave the country by all means at their disposal, some even losing their lives on the path of their destinations.

Simultaneously, the IMF lowered the growth forecasts of Pakistans to 2.6% for the current financial year. This is clearly not the growth target of 3.6% set by the Pakistani government. The World Bank reduced forecasts to 2.7%.

As growing disorders in Balutchistan and decisive demonstrations in the Sindh against the Canals project add to the level of increased uncertainty that afflicts Pakistan today. This can no longer be hidden behind an artificial veneer. Gradually, the plaster comes out of the surface to show gaping holes appearing in an increasingly weakened structure.

The most alarming of these developments is the mass exodus that takes place in the country, impacting almost all households. The more we talk about people, the more we realize that there are only a few who manage to keep their faith intact in the future of the country. Most of the population examines all possible alternative avenues to escape. Most of them liquidate their derisory assets to leave rather than undergo the prospects for exhaustion of a future here.

The assessment of policies exercised by power holders and without any indication of a significant improvement in economic, security and policy, the severity of this syndrome is likely to intensify. To add to existing problems, the graphic of growth continues to slide more, which makes the meager target targets projected unrealistic.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam in Iiojk, which resulted in the death of more than 20 people, is another development for which India would like Pakistan to suffer. From the moment the tragedy occurred, the Indian media yelled, indicating Pakistan without proof, those responsible for their government not being far behind. Pakistan was at the forefront of the fight against the scourge of terror and suffered enormously in the process, with billions of people lost in wars and more than 100,000 dead. But above all, this is not recognized because of the inconsistent policies exercised by Pakistani leaders intoxicated by the task of improving their personal profit rather than promoting the national story.

Following the terrorist attack, India immediately implemented a few steps. He suspended the Industry Water Treaty; Saarc visas prohibited for Pakistanis; canceled existing visas and visitors given 48 hours to leave India; Close the Wagah-Attari border; Declared defense fasteners and advisers of the Pakistani high-commissariat to Delhi Persona Non Grata and gave them a week to leave India, and recalled his defense, naval and air-commissariat advisers to Islamabad whose force will be reduced to 30 of the 55 existing.

These extremely preliminary and substantial steps can have a large -scale impact on marginal relations that India and Pakistan have had trouble maintaining in a recent past. But even more disturbing are the calls to punish Pakistan by launching an outright war. The jingism reigns supreme over the entire length and extent of India.

In a tat-tat movement, Pakistan has since done the same. It can restore a certain parity in the context of semantics, but it does not do much in terms of attenuation of the serious dangers which seem to be closely closer.

These are the moments when nations meet in an expression of unity and resolution. Although verbal insurance for the effect have been transmitted by leaders, Pakistan has an image of a country torn by a deep division and discord. With its Constitution and its rule of law having lost the relevance, the judiciary having been controlled in the claws of the executive, and most of the state institutions have been reduced to the servants of the bastions of power, Pakistan survives on a wobbly land.

A country in a state of such disrepair is made vulnerable by opponents, both internal and external. Would it therefore be advisable to continue to follow the path we have followed in the past, thus worsening the state of discord and disunity, or is there even a distant perspective that we reflect on our seriously imperfect policies and, seeing the dangers that lean above of the neighbor, to inject a semblance of order and justice in our thought to bring people to bring people to bring people to bring people to bring people to bring people to bring people to bring people?

That it knows that it is the only reasonable way to move further, because an insistence in the pursuit of the old and divided paths will put us more deeply in the collapse that we have experienced in the recent past. The only avenue is to reassess our policies and priorities. We must determine whether Pakistan and its people are more important or the interests of its tiny beneficiary elite. If it is the first, this would require surgical change in our policies. But if it is the latter, we are on the right track of self -destruction. We do not need foreign forces to attack us because we have made the foundations admirably. It is only a matter of time before the structure falls on us.

We understand that the company of a drastic reassessment of policies and acts requires immense courage. But we also understand that the state cannot take sides. He must assume the role of a non -partisan and attentive referee in the distribution of his people. Once we have climbed on this difficult trace of correction, the regenerative steps will continue to lead us through the obstacles to the rise of a morning whose people in this country have survived in desperate hope. That day must be rising in their lives.

That the bastions of power are shaken by their sleep. That their ego does not observe their wisdom. Let mental health and sagacity combine to determine the upcoming course. In these difficult times with existential repercussions, there is only one person who can rally people behind him because he has repercussions in their hearts and minds. He has been incarcerated in an Adiala cell for two years without any crime. He needs to direct his people more than ever.

The day Imran Khan leaves the prison door marks the start of the long journey to salvation, extricating Pakistan from the collapse in which he has long been abandoned to simmer.

The writer is a political and security strategist and the founder of the Regional Peace Institute. He is a former special assistant of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and directs the reflection group on PTIS politics. He tweet @raoofhasan

